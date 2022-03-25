WELCOME

Welcome to the 2022 edition of Dallas Voice’s Readers Voice Awards.

This is always one of our largest issues of the year, and every spring our staff spends countless hours putting together this compilation of the best North Texas has to offer our LGBTQ community in every aspect of our daily lives — from the best attorneys to the best tacos, from the best doctors to the best patio, and everything in between.

This year, our readers spent 31 days — from Jan. 1-Jan. 31 — voting for their favorites in eight different categories. Within those categories we had 98 different superlatives, and our readers have chosen 100 winners (there were ties for first place in two instances).

And now, after all those votes and all that work, here it is: The 2022 Readers Voice Awards issue of Dallas Voice. We hope you enjoy it — and we hope it comes in handy when you are looking for a doctor. Or an attorney. Or a taco.

— Tammye Nash

Ballot management

Jimmy Bartlett

Advertising

Leo Cusimano

Chad Mantooth

Stephen Mobley

Editorial

Tammye Nash, managing editor

David Taffet, senior staff writer

Rich Lopez, staff writer

Layout and design

Kevin Thomas, art director

Distribution

Linda Depriter, distribution manager

Zach Staats wins RVA drawing

Each year, Dallas Voice draws a name at random from among the names of everyone who votes in our annual Readers Voice Awards. This year, the name that came out of the hat was that of Dallas Realtor Zach Staats. He receives $500 in cash, a $100 gift certificate for dinner at Cremona Restaurant and two tickets to the Uptown Players show of his choice.

Zach lives and works in Dallas with his husband, Brit Ewers, who is also a Realtor. The two of them work as a team at Dave Perry Miller Real Estate.

Zach tells us he participated in the RVA voting because he wanted to help out his friend, Dr. Michael Shippy, who this year won “Best Chiropractor” honors for the ninth consecutive year. So, to celebrate both Zach’s win and Dr. Shippy’s, Zach said he and his husband plan to spend the Cremona gift certificate on dinner with Dr. Shippy.

Zach noted that he and his husband recently purchased and renovated a home, “so we plan to put that $500 toward filling some of the empty space we haven’t had the opportunity to furnish yet.”

And as for the Uptown Players tickets? “We’re really looking forward to seeing the Uptown Players’ performance of Kinky Boots,” he said. “I was very active in theater in my younger days and always enjoy the chance to catch a good show.”

— Tammye Nash

