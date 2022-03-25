Dr. Josh, Isla Veterinary Boutique Hospital:

Best Veterinarian

When someone you love is ill or injured, you want to know they are getting the best care possible from the most attentive and caring medical professionals. That goes for our furry or feathered or scaled loved ones, too, right? Well, caring, compassionate and attentive care for your pet is exactly what you’ll find with Dr. Josh at Isla Veterinary Boutique Hospital on Marsh Lane in Addison.

Dr. Josh and his staff go that extra mile to make sure that your and your pet’s visit to Isla is as comfortable and as stress-free as possible, and that the care and attention your pet gets is always top notch. It starts as soon as you walk in the door, with interior décor created intentionally to be soothing and comfortable, including special waiting areas for pets that might be a little too excitable or nervous. And it continues throughout the visit. Isla is the closest thing to concierge medical care for pets you are likely to find anywhere.

And don’t forget to check out Dr. Josh’s column, WOOF, on the first Friday of every month in Dallas Voice, where he offers advice and information to help you keep your furry babies as healthy as possible.

— Tammye Nash

SPCA of Texas:

Best Pet Rescue

Since 1938, the SPCA of Texas has been taking care of animals that no one else was taking care of and then finding those animals loving new “forever” homes. And we’re not just talking about puppies and kittens, dogs and cats, either; SPCA of Texas rescues and finds homes for all kinds of critters, including horses and other livestock. The organization also operates two Spay/Neuter and Wellness Clinics and online pharmacy services offering affordable and accessible veterinary services with a special focus on serving pet owners who otherwise may not be able to afford the care their pets need. SPCA also has a mobile wellness program offering services including vaccines, microchips and flea prevention at wellness events, low-cost spay/neuter services that are even free to pet owners living in certain ZIP codes, and a trap/neuter/return program for feral cats.

SPCA of Texas conducts animal cruelty investigations in cooperation with law enforcement agencies and then takes animals rescued from cruelty situations. The organization is also prepared to respond and deploy to support animals in need during disasters locally, regionally and nationally.

You can visit the Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center and Myron K. Martin Spay/Neuter and Wellness Clinic at 2400 Lone Star Drive in Dallas for veterinary care for your pets or to find a new pet. If you are looking for horses or livestock, head to the Equine/Livestock Center at 8411 Stacy Road in McKinney. The Mary Spencer Spay/Neuter and Wellness Clinic is located at 4830 Village Fair Drive, and dogs are available to adopt at the Ellis County Animal Center, 27560 FM 878 in Waxahachie.

And you can see the Dallas Voice’s SPCA Pet of the Week each Friday in Dallas Voice and online at DallasVoice.com.

Check out the website at SPCA.org to donate or volunteer.

— Tammye Nash

Say hello to Martha Mae, Jimbo and Lady. These are just three of the fabulous furry friends available for adoption at SPCA of Texas, our RVA winner for Best Pet Rescue. Find out more about these three sweethearts and many more at SPCA.org/FindAPet.

