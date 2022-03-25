Dr. Marc Tribble:
Best HIV Specialist,
Best General PractitionER
MD Progressive Care:
Best Group Medical Practice
Since going into private practice in 2003, Arlington native Dr. Marc Tribble says he has focused on delivering “high quality, patient-centered medical care using the latest in evidence-based treatments.” And according to our Dallas Voice readers, he is definitely doing exactly that: They voted him as Best HIV Specialist and Best General Practitioner, and they named his MD Progressive Care as Best Group Medical Practice.
After studying at Baylor University in Waco, Dr. Tribble went on to complete his medical training at UTMB-Galveston, Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas and UT-Southwestern/Parkland Hospital/Veterans Affairs Medical Center, also in Dallas. He is board-certified in internal medicine and in infectious diseases, and is on staff at Baylor in Dallas. Dr. Tribble estimates that, since beginning his medical career, he has treated more than 3,000 individuals living with HIV and has participated in more than 30 clinical trials for HIV medications and treatments in all phases of development.
— Tammye Nash
This year, our readers chose
Uptown Physicians Group
as the
“Best Place to Get Tested.”
But that doesn’t just mean HIV testing and treatment. Uptown Physicians also offers testing
and treatment for other STDs, as well as testing for COVID-19. There are some restrictions in place on COVID testing for safety reasons, so check the website, UptownPhysiciansGroup.com, for details.
Jimmy Owen:
Best Counselor/Therapist
Counseling, says Jimmy Owen, is a collaborative experience. The first step is for the client to make the decision to begin therapy. Once that happens, Owen believes that his job as a therapist is to, first, “create a safe place for [clients] to be real and share [their] vulnerabilities” and then to help his clients “create a congruency” between their feelings, their thinking and their behavior. “When those three parts of self are in alignment,” Jimmy says, “your potential for happiness and self-awareness increase.” And that is when healing happens.
With a license to practice in Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin as well as Texas, Jimmy has more than 30 years of experience as a licensed professional counselor-supervisor working in diverse environments in both the private and public sectors. He has also worked with the Dane County District Attorney’s Office Crime Response Team in Wisconsin, helping victims of and witnesses to violent and traumatic crime.
While starting out with his training and experience focused on college student personnel and higher education, Jimmy has since expanded his skill set to include clinical supervision, post combat behavioral health and working as a business consultant and trainer/educator in both profit and nonprofit settings. Listed among his specialties are mediation, hospice situations, LGBTQ issues, grief and loss, issues around HIV/AIDS and other chronic illnesses, case management, trauma situations, suicide prevention and much more.
In addition to seeing patients in person, Jimmy also provides teletherapy services for clients in all of these states in which he is licensed to practice.
— Tammye Nash
Best Yoga Studio – TIE
Uptown Yoga
2636 Thomas Ave.
Dallas, Texas
214-965-9642 • UptownYoga.com
and
City Yoga
4311 Belmont Ave.
Dallas, Texas
214-792-9505 • CityYogaDallas.com
Best Dentist
Dr. Salvator La Mastra
Hamlett & La Mastra DDS
8100 Lomo Alto
Dallas, Texas
214-393-8525 • CosmeticDentistOfDallas.com
Best Optometrist
Dr. EyeCare
Dr. Allen B. Safir
4414 Lemmon Ave.
Dallas, Texas
214-522-3937
Best Chiropractor
Dr. Michael Shippy
Shippy Chiropractic
4000 W Park Blvd.
Plano, Texas
972-769-9500 • ShippyChiropractic.com
Best Dermatologist
Dr. Farhad Niroomand
Uptown Dermatology
4144 N. Central Expressway, Ste. 855
Dallas, Texas
214-303-1102 • UptownDerm.com
Best Counselor/Therapist
Jimmy Owen, LPC-S
3838 Oak Lawn Ave., Ste. 1000
Dallas, Texas
214-546-8852 • JimmyOwen.com
Best Cosmetic Practitioner
Dr. Steven Pounders
3500 Oak Lawn Ave., UNIT 600
Dallas, Texas
214-520-8833 • drPounders.com
Best Place to Get Tested
Uptown Physicians Group
2801 Lemmon Ave., Ste. 400
Dallas, Texas
214-303-1033 • UptownPhysiciansGroup.com
Best HIV Specialist
Dr. Marc A. Tribble
MD Progressive Care
3500 Oak Lawn Ave., Ste. 700
Dallas, Texas
214-521-0100 • MDProgressiveCare.com
Best Trans Healthcare
Nelson-Tebedo Clinic
Resource Center
4012 Cedar Springs Road
Dallas, Texas
214-528-2336 • MyResourceCenter.org/Health
Best General Practitioner
Dr. Marc A. Tribble
MD Progressive Care
3500 Oak Lawn Ave., Ste. 700
Dallas, Texas
214-521-0100 • MDProgressiveCare.com
Best Group Medical Practice
MD Progressive Care
3500 Oak Lawn Ave., Ste. 700
Dallas, Texas
214-521-0100 • MDProgressiveCare.com
Best Pharmacy
AHF Pharmacy
3920 Cedar Springs Road
Dallas, Texas
214-599-7020 • AHFDallas.com
400 North Beach St., Ste. 102
Fort Worth, Texas
817-831-1814 • AHFFtWorth.com
(additional locations at Medical City Hospital and Dallas Market Center)
Best Urgent/Emergency Care Facility
ER of Texas – Uptown
3607 Oak Lawn Ave., Ste. 100
Dallas, Texas
469-750-1028 • ERofTexas.com