Since going into private practice in 2003, Arlington native Dr. Marc Tribble says he has focused on delivering “high quality, patient-centered medical care using the latest in evidence-based treatments.” And according to our Dallas Voice readers, he is definitely doing exactly that: They voted him as Best HIV Specialist and Best General Practitioner, and they named his MD Progressive Care as Best Group Medical Practice.

After studying at Baylor University in Waco, Dr. Tribble went on to complete his medical training at UTMB-Galveston, Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas and UT-Southwestern/Parkland Hospital/Veterans Affairs Medical Center, also in Dallas. He is board-certified in internal medicine and in infectious diseases, and is on staff at Baylor in Dallas. Dr. Tribble estimates that, since beginning his medical career, he has treated more than 3,000 individuals living with HIV and has participated in more than 30 clinical trials for HIV medications and treatments in all phases of development.

— Tammye Nash

This year, our readers chose

Uptown Physicians Group

as the

“Best Place to Get Tested.”

But that doesn’t just mean HIV testing and treatment. Uptown Physicians also offers testing

and treatment for other STDs, as well as testing for COVID-19. There are some restrictions in place on COVID testing for safety reasons, so check the website, UptownPhysiciansGroup.com, for details.

Jimmy Owen:

Best Counselor/Therapist

Counseling, says Jimmy Owen, is a collaborative experience. The first step is for the client to make the decision to begin therapy. Once that happens, Owen believes that his job as a therapist is to, first, “create a safe place for [clients] to be real and share [their] vulnerabilities” and then to help his clients “create a congruency” between their feelings, their thinking and their behavior. “When those three parts of self are in alignment,” Jimmy says, “your potential for happiness and self-awareness increase.” And that is when healing happens.

With a license to practice in Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin as well as Texas, Jimmy has more than 30 years of experience as a licensed professional counselor-supervisor working in diverse environments in both the private and public sectors. He has also worked with the Dane County District Attorney’s Office Crime Response Team in Wisconsin, helping victims of and witnesses to violent and traumatic crime.

While starting out with his training and experience focused on college student personnel and higher education, Jimmy has since expanded his skill set to include clinical supervision, post combat behavioral health and working as a business consultant and trainer/educator in both profit and nonprofit settings. Listed among his specialties are mediation, hospice situations, LGBTQ issues, grief and loss, issues around HIV/AIDS and other chronic illnesses, case management, trauma situations, suicide prevention and much more.

In addition to seeing patients in person, Jimmy also provides teletherapy services for clients in all of these states in which he is licensed to practice.

— Tammye Nash

Best Yoga Studio – TIE

Uptown Yoga

2636 Thomas Ave.

Dallas, Texas

214-965-9642 • UptownYoga.com

and

City Yoga

4311 Belmont Ave.

Dallas, Texas

214-792-9505 • CityYogaDallas.com

Best Dentist

Dr. Salvator La Mastra

Hamlett & La Mastra DDS

8100 Lomo Alto

Dallas, Texas

214-393-8525 • CosmeticDentistOfDallas.com

Best Optometrist

Dr. EyeCare

Dr. Allen B. Safir

4414 Lemmon Ave.

Dallas, Texas

214-522-3937

Best Chiropractor

Dr. Michael Shippy

Shippy Chiropractic

4000 W Park Blvd.

Plano, Texas

972-769-9500 • ShippyChiropractic.com

Best Dermatologist

Dr. Farhad Niroomand

Uptown Dermatology

4144 N. Central Expressway, Ste. 855

Dallas, Texas

214-303-1102 • UptownDerm.com

Best Counselor/Therapist

Jimmy Owen, LPC-S

3838 Oak Lawn Ave., Ste. 1000

Dallas, Texas

214-546-8852 • JimmyOwen.com

Best Cosmetic Practitioner

Dr. Steven Pounders

3500 Oak Lawn Ave., UNIT 600

Dallas, Texas

214-520-8833 • drPounders.com

Best Place to Get Tested

Uptown Physicians Group

2801 Lemmon Ave., Ste. 400

Dallas, Texas

214-303-1033 • UptownPhysiciansGroup.com

Best HIV Specialist

Dr. Marc A. Tribble

MD Progressive Care

3500 Oak Lawn Ave., Ste. 700

Dallas, Texas

214-521-0100 • MDProgressiveCare.com

Best Trans Healthcare

Nelson-Tebedo Clinic

Resource Center

4012 Cedar Springs Road

Dallas, Texas

214-528-2336 • MyResourceCenter.org/Health

Best General Practitioner

Dr. Marc A. Tribble

MD Progressive Care

3500 Oak Lawn Ave., Ste. 700

Dallas, Texas

214-521-0100 • MDProgressiveCare.com

Best Group Medical Practice

MD Progressive Care

3500 Oak Lawn Ave., Ste. 700

Dallas, Texas

214-521-0100 • MDProgressiveCare.com

Best Pharmacy

AHF Pharmacy

3920 Cedar Springs Road

Dallas, Texas

214-599-7020 • AHFDallas.com

400 North Beach St., Ste. 102

Fort Worth, Texas

817-831-1814 • AHFFtWorth.com

(additional locations at Medical City Hospital and Dallas Market Center)

Best Urgent/Emergency Care Facility

ER of Texas – Uptown

3607 Oak Lawn Ave., Ste. 100

Dallas, Texas

469-750-1028 • ERofTexas.com