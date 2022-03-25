Rainbow Ranch Campground:

Best LGBTQ Destination

Just shy of two hours south of Dallas is a little town called Groesbeck, and at nearby Lake Limestone is this queer campground destination. The largest of its kind in Texas, Rainbow Ranch is a haven for LGBTQ people to enjoy the outdoors in a safe space spread across 700 acres. Guests can hike, bike and fish for a relaxing time.

The ranch also hosts a variety of events for those who want to live it up, outdoors-style. Rainbow Ranch hosts weekends such as its own Burning Man party, the Spring Women’s Fest and Summer Splash, as well as festive holiday weekend events.

Guests can either pitch a tent or rent a cabin or, for large groups, a four-bedroom, two-bath house, a fire pit and large back yard. The ranch also features a pool and pavilion. Sounds like everything is good to go for a night in nature.

— Rich Lopez

Best Airline

Southwest Airlines

Headquartered in Dallas with hubs at Atlanta, Baltimore/Washington, Chicago Midway, Denver, Houston Hobby, Nashville, Oakland, Phoenix, St. Louis.

800-435-9792 • Southwest.com

Best Local Hotel

Lorenzo Hotel

1011 S. Akard St.

Dallas, Texas

214-273-3000 • LorenzoHotel.com

Best Local Travel/Cruise Agency

The Pauer Group

Randy Pauer, CTC, CLS

469-620-1055 • ThePauerGroup.com

Best Out of Town Party

White Party Palm Springs

April 29-May 1, 2022

WhitePartyGlobal.com

Best Romantic Getaway

Puerto Vallarta

Mexico

VisitPuertoVallarta.com

