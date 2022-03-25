Rainbow Ranch Campground:
Best LGBTQ Destination
Just shy of two hours south of Dallas is a little town called Groesbeck, and at nearby Lake Limestone is this queer campground destination. The largest of its kind in Texas, Rainbow Ranch is a haven for LGBTQ people to enjoy the outdoors in a safe space spread across 700 acres. Guests can hike, bike and fish for a relaxing time.
The ranch also hosts a variety of events for those who want to live it up, outdoors-style. Rainbow Ranch hosts weekends such as its own Burning Man party, the Spring Women’s Fest and Summer Splash, as well as festive holiday weekend events.
Guests can either pitch a tent or rent a cabin or, for large groups, a four-bedroom, two-bath house, a fire pit and large back yard. The ranch also features a pool and pavilion. Sounds like everything is good to go for a night in nature.
— Rich Lopez
Best Airline
Southwest Airlines
Headquartered in Dallas with hubs at Atlanta, Baltimore/Washington, Chicago Midway, Denver, Houston Hobby, Nashville, Oakland, Phoenix, St. Louis.
800-435-9792 • Southwest.com
Best Local Hotel
Lorenzo Hotel
1011 S. Akard St.
Dallas, Texas
214-273-3000 • LorenzoHotel.com
Best Local Travel/Cruise Agency
The Pauer Group
Randy Pauer, CTC, CLS
469-620-1055 • ThePauerGroup.com
Best Out of Town Party
White Party Palm Springs
April 29-May 1, 2022
WhitePartyGlobal.com
Best Romantic Getaway
Puerto Vallarta
Mexico
VisitPuertoVallarta.com
