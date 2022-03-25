North Haven Gardens:
Best Garden Supply/Nursery
For more than 70 years now, North Haven Gardens has been meeting the gardening needs of Dallasites, offering anything and everything you might need to make your garden, your lawn or, heck, even the interior of your home a beautiful oasis. That includes flowers, vegetables, trees and shrubs, seeds, décor and, yes, advice on what to plant, when to plant and where to plant it. They don’t have landscape design services, but they do have a landscape concierge service that will offer up some suggestions as well as gardening kits, indoor plants, native plants, plants for pollinator gardens and plants for a vegetable garden.
That long and loving legacy nearly came to an end about two and a half years ago when one of the 10 tornadoes that devastated North Texas on Oct. 20, 2019, slammed through North Haven, leaving the nursery at 7700 Northaven Road in shambles. It took a lot of dedication and a lot of hard work, but the North Haven crew had their business back up and running just about a month later, re-opening on Nov. 25, just in time for the holiday season. So if you need anything that has anything to do with gardening, make sure you check them out.
— Tammye Nash
Best New Business – TIE
Wise Insurance Group
2331 Gus Thomasson Road
Dallas, Texas
469-464-5740 • WiseInsuranceGroup.com
and
PinPoint Burger Bar
4422 Lemmon Ave., Ste. B
Dallas, Texas
972-913-4780 • PinPointBurgerBar.com
Best Furniture Store
Dulce
1208 N. Riverfront Blvd.
Dallas, Texas
214-219-5656 • MyDulce.com
Best Gay Apparel
Skivvies
4001 Cedar Springs Road, Ste. C
Dallas, Texas
214-559-4955 • SkivviesDallas.net
Best Thrift Store
Out of the Closet
3920 Cedar Springs Road
Dallas, Texas
214-599-2173 • Locations.OutOfTheCloset.org/tx-dallas-18210300
Best Book Store/Comics
Red Pegasus Comics
319 N. Bishop Ave.
Dallas, Texas
972-413-8716 • RedPegasusComics.com
Best Collectibles
Zeus Comics and Collectibles
1334 Inwood Road
Dallas, Texas
214-219-8697 • ZeusComics.com
Best Vintage/Antiques/Consignment
Lula B’s
1010 N. Riverfront Blvd.
214-749-1929
1982 Fort Worth Ave.
214-824-2185
Dallas, Texas • LulaBsDallas.com
Best Domestic Auto Dealership
Friendly Chevrolet
2754 N. Stemmons Freeway
Dallas, Texas
214-920-1900 • FriendlyChevy.com
Best Import Auto Dealership
Toyota of Irving
1999 W. Airport Freeway
Irving, Texas
972-395-5090 • ToyotaOfIrving.com
Best Garden Supply/Nursery
North Haven Gardens
7700 Northaven Road
Dallas, Texas
214-363-5316 • NHG.com
Best Florist
McShan Florist
10311 Garland Road
Dallas, Texas
214-324-2481 • McShanFlorist.com
Best Grocery Store
Kroger Fresh Fare Dallas
4142 Cedar Springs Road
Dallas, Texas
214-599-9859 • Kroger.com
(numerous other locations throughout DFW)
Best Liquor and Wine Selection
Goody Goody Liquor
3316 Oak Lawn Ave.
Dallas, Texas
214-765-6878 • GoodyGoody.com
(numerous other locations throughout DFW)
Best Eyewear/Optical
Fashion Optical
3430 Oak Lawn Ave.
Dallas, Texas
214-526-6006 • FashionOpticalDallas.com
Best Adult Shop
Alternatives of New Fine Arts
1720 W. Mockingbird Lane, Ste. B
214-630-7071 • NewFineArtsAlternatives.com