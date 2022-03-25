North Haven Gardens:

Best Garden Supply/Nursery

For more than 70 years now, North Haven Gardens has been meeting the gardening needs of Dallasites, offering anything and everything you might need to make your garden, your lawn or, heck, even the interior of your home a beautiful oasis. That includes flowers, vegetables, trees and shrubs, seeds, décor and, yes, advice on what to plant, when to plant and where to plant it. They don’t have landscape design services, but they do have a landscape concierge service that will offer up some suggestions as well as gardening kits, indoor plants, native plants, plants for pollinator gardens and plants for a vegetable garden.

That long and loving legacy nearly came to an end about two and a half years ago when one of the 10 tornadoes that devastated North Texas on Oct. 20, 2019, slammed through North Haven, leaving the nursery at 7700 Northaven Road in shambles. It took a lot of dedication and a lot of hard work, but the North Haven crew had their business back up and running just about a month later, re-opening on Nov. 25, just in time for the holiday season. So if you need anything that has anything to do with gardening, make sure you check them out.

— Tammye Nash

Best New Business – TIE

Wise Insurance Group

2331 Gus Thomasson Road

Dallas, Texas

469-464-5740 • WiseInsuranceGroup.com

and

PinPoint Burger Bar

4422 Lemmon Ave., Ste. B

Dallas, Texas

972-913-4780 • PinPointBurgerBar.com

Best Furniture Store

Dulce

1208 N. Riverfront Blvd.

Dallas, Texas

214-219-5656 • MyDulce.com

Best Gay Apparel

Skivvies

4001 Cedar Springs Road, Ste. C

Dallas, Texas

214-559-4955 • SkivviesDallas.net

Best Thrift Store

Out of the Closet

3920 Cedar Springs Road

Dallas, Texas

214-599-2173 • Locations.OutOfTheCloset.org/tx-dallas-18210300

Best Book Store/Comics

Red Pegasus Comics

319 N. Bishop Ave.

Dallas, Texas

972-413-8716 • RedPegasusComics.com

Best Collectibles

Zeus Comics and Collectibles

1334 Inwood Road

Dallas, Texas

214-219-8697 • ZeusComics.com

Best Vintage/Antiques/Consignment

Lula B’s

1010 N. Riverfront Blvd.

214-749-1929

1982 Fort Worth Ave.

214-824-2185

Dallas, Texas • LulaBsDallas.com

Best Domestic Auto Dealership

Friendly Chevrolet

2754 N. Stemmons Freeway

Dallas, Texas

214-920-1900 • FriendlyChevy.com

Best Import Auto Dealership

Toyota of Irving

1999 W. Airport Freeway

Irving, Texas

972-395-5090 • ToyotaOfIrving.com

Best Florist

McShan Florist

10311 Garland Road

Dallas, Texas

214-324-2481 • McShanFlorist.com

Best Grocery Store

Kroger Fresh Fare Dallas

4142 Cedar Springs Road

Dallas, Texas

214-599-9859 • Kroger.com

(numerous other locations throughout DFW)

Best Liquor and Wine Selection

Goody Goody Liquor

3316 Oak Lawn Ave.

Dallas, Texas

214-765-6878 • GoodyGoody.com

(numerous other locations throughout DFW)

Best Eyewear/Optical

Fashion Optical

3430 Oak Lawn Ave.

Dallas, Texas

214-526-6006 • FashionOpticalDallas.com

Best Adult Shop

Alternatives of New Fine Arts

1720 W. Mockingbird Lane, Ste. B

214-630-7071 • NewFineArtsAlternatives.com