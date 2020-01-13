The origin story Joker, Quentin Tarantino’s Tinseltown fantasy period piece Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, the World War I drama 1917 and Martin Scorsese’s gangster epic The Irishman led the Academy Award nominations, announced this morning. (The first three were among my favorite movies of 2019, while The Irishman‘s broad support escaped me.)
Among the upsets: Jennifer Lopez, hotly fancied for her supporting role in Hustlers, was overlooked, whereas long shot Kathy Bates did get nominated for Richard Jewell; John Lithgow was passed over playing Roger Ailes in Bombshell, a slot taken by Anthony Hopkins playing Pope Ratzinger in The Two Popes. Rocketman was complete overlooked (save for a best song nomination), skipping Golden Globe winner Taron Egerton as well as the costumes, sound and editing. And Frozen II was ignored in the best animated feature category, a rare miss for Disney. The Macedonian documentary Honeyland pulled off a rare feat, being nominated as best feature doc but also best international film (formerly foreign language film).
Scarlett Johansson received her first-ever — and second-ever — nominations as best leading actress (Marriage Story) and supporting actress (Jojo Rabbit). Couple Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story) and Greta Gerwig (Little Women) both received screenplay nods (him for original, her for adapted), but both were passed up in favor of Joker‘s Todd Phillips for directing.
Joker took 11 nominations making it the surprise big winner, while 1917, The Irishman and Once Upon a Time each got 10; Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, Parasite and Marriage Story received six apiece.
Picture:
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Parasite
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Ford v. Ferrari
Director:
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Bong Joon-Ho, Parasite
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Actor:
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time…
Antonio Banderas, Pain & Glory
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Actress:
Renee Zellweger, pictured, Judy
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Supporting Actor:
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time…
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Supporting Actress:
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Adapted Screenplay:
Jojo Rabbit
Little Women
Joker
The Irishman
Two Popes
Original Screenplay:
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time…
Parasite
1917
Cinematography:
1917
Joker
Once Upon a Time…
The Irishman
The Lighthouse
Film Editing:
Joker
The Irishman
Parasite
Ford v. Ferrari
Jojo Rabbit
Sound Editing:
Ford v. Ferrari
1917
Joker
Once Upon a Time…
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Sound Mixing:
Ford v. Ferrari
1917
Joker
Once Upon a Time…
VFX:
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
The Lion King
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
Song
Frozen II
Breakthrough
Rocketman
Toy Story 4
Harriet
Score:
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Production Design:
1917
Once Upon…
Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Parasite
Costume Design:
Little Women
The Irishman
Once Upon…
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Makeup:
Bombshell, pictured
Joker
Judy
1917
Once Upon…
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
International Film (formerly Foreign Language Film)
Parasite
Pain and Glory
Les Miserables
Honeyland
Corpus Christi
Animated Feature
Toy Story 4
I Lost My Body
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Missing Link
Klaus
Documentary Feature
American Factory
Honeyland
For Sama
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
Live Action Short
Brotherhood
The Neighbors’ Window
Nefta Football Club
A Sister
Saria
Animated Short:
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Documentary Short Subject
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
In the Absence
Life Overtakes Me