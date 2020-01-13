The origin story Joker, Quentin Tarantino’s Tinseltown fantasy period piece Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, the World War I drama 1917 and Martin Scorsese’s gangster epic The Irishman led the Academy Award nominations, announced this morning. (The first three were among my favorite movies of 2019, while The Irishman‘s broad support escaped me.)

Among the upsets: Jennifer Lopez, hotly fancied for her supporting role in Hustlers, was overlooked, whereas long shot Kathy Bates did get nominated for Richard Jewell; John Lithgow was passed over playing Roger Ailes in Bombshell, a slot taken by Anthony Hopkins playing Pope Ratzinger in The Two Popes. Rocketman was complete overlooked (save for a best song nomination), skipping Golden Globe winner Taron Egerton as well as the costumes, sound and editing. And Frozen II was ignored in the best animated feature category, a rare miss for Disney. The Macedonian documentary Honeyland pulled off a rare feat, being nominated as best feature doc but also best international film (formerly foreign language film).

Scarlett Johansson received her first-ever — and second-ever — nominations as best leading actress (Marriage Story) and supporting actress (Jojo Rabbit). Couple Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story) and Greta Gerwig (Little Women) both received screenplay nods (him for original, her for adapted), but both were passed up in favor of Joker‘s Todd Phillips for directing.

Joker took 11 nominations making it the surprise big winner, while 1917, The Irishman and Once Upon a Time each got 10; Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, Parasite and Marriage Story received six apiece.

Picture:

1917

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Marriage Story

Joker

Parasite

The Irishman

Little Women

Jojo Rabbit

Ford v. Ferrari

Director:

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Bong Joon-Ho, Parasite

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Actor:

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time…

Antonio Banderas, Pain & Glory

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Actress:

Renee Zellweger, pictured, Judy

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Supporting Actor:

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time…

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Supporting Actress:

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Adapted Screenplay:

Jojo Rabbit

Little Women

Joker

The Irishman

Two Popes

Original Screenplay:

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time…

Parasite

1917

Knives Out

Cinematography:

1917

Joker

Once Upon a Time…

The Irishman

The Lighthouse

Film Editing:

Joker

The Irishman

Parasite

Ford v. Ferrari

Jojo Rabbit

Sound Editing:

Ford v. Ferrari

1917

Joker

Once Upon a Time…

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Sound Mixing:

Ford v. Ferrari

1917

Joker

Once Upon a Time…

Ad Astra

VFX:

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

The Lion King

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

Song

Frozen II

Breakthrough

Rocketman

Toy Story 4

Harriet

Score:

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Production Design:

1917

Once Upon…

Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Parasite

Costume Design:

Little Women

The Irishman

Once Upon…

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Makeup:

Bombshell, pictured

Joker

Judy

1917

Once Upon…

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

International Film (formerly Foreign Language Film)

Parasite

Pain and Glory

Les Miserables

Honeyland

Corpus Christi

Animated Feature

Toy Story 4

I Lost My Body

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Missing Link

Klaus

Documentary Feature

American Factory

Honeyland

For Sama

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

Live Action Short

Brotherhood

The Neighbors’ Window

Nefta Football Club

A Sister

Saria

Animated Short:

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Documentary Short Subject

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

In the Absence

Life Overtakes Me