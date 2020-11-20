The centerpiece of Christmas decorations is always, of course, the Christmas Tree, and Treetopia gives you a wide, wide variety to choose from, in all colors of the rainbow, even include one with all the colors of the rainbow! This year, Dallas Voice chose Treetopia’s Color Blast silver tree ($409.99), complete with programmable LED lights. You can choose clear lights today, single-color lights tomorrow, and multi-color lights the day after. Or choose to have them changing constantly from one to the other!

Dallas Voice brought in our personal Elf on a Shelf, Angel, to decorate, and he chose a bright yellow decorative star gift box from the Beekman 1802 “Twinkle Twinkle Collection” ($65), filled with a variety of of Beekman’s finest skin care products to top the tree, and a couple of Beekman “Ornaments” ($25-$30) as well, also filled with Beekman products, all designed to make your skin as beautiful as your Christmas tree.

And because Santa got our letter, Elf Angel left us a Christmas cactus from North Haven Gardens and a couple of bottles of Charles-Le-Bel Brut Champagne ($45.96) from Goody Goody Liquor under the tree. Treetopia.com; Beekman1802.com; Goody Goody Liquor, 3316 Oak Lawn Ave. and other DFW locations, GoodyGoody.com, North Haven Gardens, NHG.com.

Elf Angel: Dallas Voice’s personal Elf on a Shelf

Dallas Voice this year brought in our very own Elf on a Shelf to help us get ready for the holidays and make sure that this year’s Holiday Gift Guide is the best one yet. And we thought you’d like to get to know our Elf Angel a little better:

Dallas Voice: What is your “real” name, as opposed to your Elf name? Elf Angel: Angel Blanc on social media.

When did you move to Dallas from the North Pole? I was born and raised right here; I’m a native Dallasite.

When you aren’t being one of Santa’s elves, what is your daytime job? I manage an apartment community.

Are you single, or is there a Mr. Elf Angel? I’m very single and always ready to mingle! Take me off the market!

What are you hoping Santa leaves under your tree this year? Tickets for a vacation trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Happy Holidays from the staff of Dallas Voice and our Elf Angel!

