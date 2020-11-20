WOATS Oatsnacks

(above) Eating healthy does not have to be boring or flavorless. WOATS Oatsnack made of a blend of gently-baked whole grain oats, honey and other premium ingredients, WOATS is a healthy snacking option any time, any place. Pour yourself a bowl full, or just eat it right out of the bag. Facebook.com/WOATS; $25.30 for a variety four-pack atHSN.com.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp+Air Fyer

Get the best of both Instant Pot worlds with the Instant Pot Duo Crisp+Air Fryer, an 11-in-1 multi-use pressure cooker. The Instant Pot Duo lets you make your favorite meals — including guilt-free fried foods — in a snap. InstantPot.com; $179.99, available at a variety of retail outlets.

Yelibelly Chocolates

Award-winning, locally-crafted artisan chocolates — that’s what you get when you get Yelibelly Chocolates. But we ain’t talking about your plain-old bonbons here. Yeli and her crew are always hard at work brewing up something new and exciting. Maybe you want a tried-and-true favorite, like Yeli’s popular chocolate-covered Oreos ($12 for 6) or an assortment of their signature bonbons and truffles ($15 for 6). Or maybe you want to raise your game and learn some of Yeli’s secrets for yourself by taking one of her online classes that range from how to make truffles to how to make French mendiants to a private one-on-one class with Yeli herself — and more. One of their newest offerings are the Chocolate Whisky Disks, chocolate bites curated to compliment the flavors in your favorite whiskey. Get your own Whiskey Tasting Kit ($35), or choose one of the other options. Check out the websites for more. Yelibelly.com, WhiskeyDisks.com.

In The Doghouse

………………………

In The Doghouse

Don’t forget the furry four-legged loves of your life this holiday season! Pet Supplies Plus carries a wide range of Play On goodies to make any dog’s day, including the Play On Collar ($3.98), the Play On Holiday Plush Bone ($7.98) and the Play On Holiday Sweater ($15.98). Doggie Den Dallas has Walk-e-Woo Dog Collars in various sizes ($10-$19.99), and their Neon Collection is sure to get attention. And your pet can dine in style with Fiesta IQ Food Bowls in assorted collars ($18.99), and dress in style, too, with the Lupine Dapper Dog collar ($9.99) or the Huxley & Kent Bowtie ($6.95), all from Hollywood Feed. Pet Supplies Plus, 2525 Wycliff and other DFW locations, PetSuppliesPlus.com; Doggie Den Dallas, 6444 E. Mockingbird Lane, DoggieDenDallas.com; Hollywood Feed, 3425 Knight St. and other Dallas locations, HollywoodFeed.com.