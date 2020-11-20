Mambe Waterproof Blanket

(above) Everybody’s yearning to get outside more these days, and a relaxing picnic in the park could be just the thing you need to destress after a long day or week. Be sure to pack your Mambe Waterproof Blanket ($79 and up). It’s waterproof, so you can spread it out without worrying about any dampness seeping through to ruin your picnic. Stop by any Goody Goody Liquor store — there’s one at 3316 Oak Lawn in Dallas — to pick up a bottle or two of your favorite adult beverage, like maybe some Fleur de California ($15.99 and up). And don’t forget to pack your EcoVessel vacuum insulated stainless steel tumbler so you have something to drink that wine out of ($24.95 as shown). They also have reusable rainbow stainless steel straws. Queer Heroes by Arabelle Sicardi. Mambeblankets.com, GoodyGoody.com, EcoVessel.com.

In The Garden

North Haven Gardens

Whether you are looking for some house plants and planters to liven up your home or office (or home/office), or for some garden projects to grow on your own, North Haven Gardens is the place to go. North Haven, rebuilt bigger and better since the October 2019 tornado, has a wide variety of plants, decorative items and more. North Haven Gardens, 7700 Northaven Road, Dallas; NHG.com.

In The Bar

We all have that friend who has that retro vibe going on. Now you can help them class up their home bar with the coolest of retro finds at Lula B’s, including this RCA transistor radio ($65), vintage cocktail shaker ($85) and Georges Briard plaid rocks glasses (4 for $75). Throw in a bottle of Barr Hill Gin ($37.99) or any of your other favorite adult beverages from Goody Goody Liquor, and you are good to go. Lula B’s, 1010 N. Riverfront Blvd.and 1982 Fort Worth Ave.; Caledonia Spirits.com; Goody Goody Liquor, 3316 Oak Lawn Ave., and other DFW locations, GoodyGoody.com.