Chill Boys

(above) This is Texas, and even in winter things can get uncomfortably warm, especially if you are still wearing drab old tighty-whitey underwear. But you can keep your boy business cool and comfy year-round with Chill Boys bamboo underwear. ChillBoys.com; From $19.95.

Woxers

Hey girls, are you tired of uncomfortable thongs and itchy lace? Who said the comfort of boxer briefs is just for men?! Women can get in on the comfort too with Woxers, the original boxer briefs for women.

Woxer.com; $18 and up.

Happy Socks

You never have to have boring feet again! Make your feet happy and spread some joy with Happy Socks. Available at Skivvies; starting at $14.

Merrell Nova 2

If you are looking for a holiday surprise for the hiker on your list — or that person that just wants to be stylish and comfortable when they are out and about — take a look at the Merrell Nova 2, the shoe offering both sneaker-light comfort and hiker-like durability, not to mention this eye-catching rainbow-striped option. (Solid color options are also available if you want to keep it low-key.) With a padded collar, breathable mesh lining, air cushioning in the heel and TrailProtect rock plating protecting your foot from underfoot debris, you are ready for a day on the trails. Merrell.com; $110, men’s and women’s styles available.

Shinesty Ball Hammock

Men’s Health calls Shinesty’s Ball Hammock pouch underwear “the most comfortable underwear you’ll ever wear.” And with the company’s wide variety cheeky designs for all seasons — like the “Kiss Me There” design our elf is modeling — you’ll never run out of fun drawers to wear. Shinesty.com; $25.99 and up.