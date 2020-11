Texas state Rep. Jessica Gonzalez, District 104, Grand Prairie United Charities and Walmart are joining forces to offer a free Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway, Monday, Nov. 23, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at 1417 Densman St. in Grand Prairie, to help families in need in District 104 have a happy and nutritious Thanksgiving meal.

Meals are limited and will be provided on a first come, first served basis.

— Tammye Nash