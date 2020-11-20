Ceramic Menagerie Animals

(above left) Bring the grace and elegance of the African savannas’ most distinctive denizens to a living room near year with these silver ceramic giraffe and gazelle statues. Dulce Interior Consignment Showplace, 1208 N. Riverfront Blvd., MyDulce.com; $72 each.

Glass Art

(above right) Dragonflies symbolize, wisdom, change, transformation and light, and are thought to bring us messages from Heaven. And there is no denying the heavenly beauty of this Dragonfly vase, hand-etched and signed by Dallas artist Polly Gessell. NUVO Dallas, 3311 Oak Lawn Ave., NUVODallas.com; $425.

The Fuschia Throne

Every queen — and king — needs a throne. And if you are still looking for yours, Dulce has you covered. This custom fuschia throne chair, complete with bolster pillow, is definitely fit for any royal behind. Dulce Interior Consignment Showplace, 1208 N. Riverfront Blvd., c; $1,500.

Bronze Art

This art piece from Global Views brings to mind Superman’s crystalline Fortress of Solitude, only with the warmth of bronze rather the distant cold of ice. NUVO Dallas, 3311 Oak Lawn Ave., NUVODallas.com; $300.

…………….

In The Game Room

The Game of Fantasy Affairs

Being on COVID lockdown does not have to be boring. If you are looking for ways to spice up your home life, check out the wide selection of adult board games available at After Hours Video, including “The Game of Fantasy Affairs,” which takes you and your love on some wild adventures. After Hours Video, 2528 W. Walnut, Garland; $19.99.

A Game of Queens

Drag is all the rage these days, thanks in no small part to the original glamazon, RuPaul, and the many interations of the award-winning RuPaul’s Drag Race. Now you can get in on the action, even if you don’t know which end of a wig is up, with “A Game of Queens,” a drag queen card game. Glue on those eyelashes, tighten that tuck and get your game on. Alternatives, 1720 W. Mockingbird Lane, $18.99. Alternatives-of-New-Fine-Arts.business.site.

Tiny Tina and a Borderlands wedding

If you are looking for the perfect gift for the LGBTQ gaymer in your life, look no further than Gearbox Loot, home of Borderlands, one of the queerest video game series ever. “Tiny Tina’s Robot Tea Party” card game ($20 Gearbox Software, Nerdvana Games and XYZ Game Labs) let’s you spend the afternoon at a claptastic tea party with all your favorite Claptraps. And to help you keep hydrated while you play, check out the “Guns, Love and Tentacles Tumbler” ($19.99), a copper, vaccum-sealed piece of official Borderlands merch celebrating the marriage of queer couple Wainwright and Hammerlock. GearboxLoot.com.