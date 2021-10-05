Arlington police detectives investigating the Sept. 30 murder of transgender woman Kier Laprice Solomon, aka Kiér Laprí Kartier, “are making strides” in their investigation and do have new information in that investigation, although they are not releasing that information to the public at this time, according to Sgt. Chris Moore, public information officer with the Arlington PD.

Moore said that Solomon’s name has been listed in “more than one” report on domestic violence incidents to which Arlington police have been called, but that she has never been named as a suspect in any criminal offense in Arlington. He also noted that none of those domestic violence incidence calls resulted in any kind of criminal charges against anyone.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has updated its website to list the cause of death for Solomon as a gunshot wound to the chest, and manner of death as homicide.

Posts by a family member on social media have indicated that Solomon was related to Rocky Deguzman, a 17-year-old man shot to death Sept. 20 at an apartment complex in southeast Fort Worth. Moore said police do not believe the two shootings are connected. Victor Delanc Page, 36, of Fort Worth was also killed in the Sept. 20 shooting.

— Tammye Nash