Resource Center Behavioral Health, Cardinal House, Center for Health Empowerment and Starlite Recovery Center are hosting a complimentary screening of the documentary Crystal City on Wednesday, Oct. 13, at 6 p.m. at Studio Movie Grill, 13933 N Central Expressway (at Spring Valley Road) in Dallas.

The film is a “respectful and intimate look at the lives of gay men living and working in New York City” that explores how these men are managing their addiction to crystal meth.

“The film expertly traces the history of the drug while making connections to the HIV/AIDS epidemic and mental health in the LGBTQ community,” according to those organizing the screening.

Admission is free and two hours of CEUs are available for licensed professional counselors and social workers. Instructions will be provided onsite at the event.

Watch a two-minute trailer here.

RSVP here.

— Tammye Nash