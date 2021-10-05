The Fort Worth-based organization that provides safe spaces for LGBTQ youth, LGBTQ Saves, backed the students and teachers at MacArthur High School in Irving.

The organization wrote on Facebook:

LGBTQ SAVES commends the students and teachers who stood up for safe spaces at MacArthur High School in Irving, TX. One of the most important parts of being an ally is being visible. It is the demonstrated commitment of equity advocacy which is what our youth need and it is imperative for students to know which educators are prepared to provide this support. LGBTQ SAVES stands with the MacArthur High School students and teachers.

The organization wrote a more detailed statement that can be read here.

The point out that 42 percent of LGBTQ students considering dropping out say it’s related to harassment they feel at school.

They endorse the recommendations of resource center to rectify the situation at MacArthur High School:

Return any/all teachers to the classrooms who have been suspended due to supporting LGBTQIA+ student safe spaces.

Develop a comprehensive, inclusive plan to support LGBTQIA+ students, including a commitment for Gender-Sexuality Alliances (GSAs) on every high school campus to promote dialogue and understanding.

Provide administration and staff training on LGBTQ identities and risk factors faced by LGBTQ students in Texas.

For students looking for resources, visit LGBTQSaves.org, which will probably be the next resource for LGBTQ students blocked by IISD.

— David Taffet