The May 10 issue of Dallas Voice celebrates the 40th anniversary of the publication of the first issue and we’re celebrating with one of our biggest issues of the year. In addition to news, long time Dallas Voice writers will offer their take on 40 years of publication.

“This year marks a significant milestone in the journey of Dallas Voice as we celebrate our 40th anniversary,” Dallas Voice publisher Leo Cusimano said. “We wanted an opportunity to reflect back over the past 40 years of providing a voice to our community. In addition, we wanted to acknowledge our staff past and present and looking ahead as we continue to evolve, embracing new mediums and technologies to reach even wider audiences, ensuring that our voice — your voice — remains as strong and relevant as ever.”

In addition, we’re holding an anniversary party at the Round-Up Saloon on Saturday, May 11. Everyone’s invited and the party’s free. Cassie Nova hosts the event from 6-9 p.m. with performances by Layla Larue, Krystal Summers and more.

“We are so excited to be celebrating 40 years of resilience and diversity in North Texas,” said advertising director Chad Mantooth. “We love big stories and big personalities….like one of our most popular writers, the legendary Cassie Nova.”

Other highlights of the 40th anniversary event at the Round-Up include a photo booth by The Mug Spot, signature cocktails, light bites, Yelibelly Chocolates, swag bags, giveaways, auctions and video presentations and more.

Come see 40 years of Dallas Voice history on display. Speakers include current staff (who promise to keep it short) and Dallas Voice founder Robert Moore will tell the story of how the paper came into existence.

Let us know you’re planning to attend and click on the Facebook invite here.

Current Dallas Voice publisher Leo Cusimano will be the guest on Lambda Weekly on Sunday, May 5, at 1 p.m. on 89.3 KNON-fm to talk about 40 years of publication.

— David Taffet