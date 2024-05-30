Stage Notes is a weekly aggregate post about theater, classical music and stage news, events, reviews and other pertinent information.

Stage Notes Calendar

Opening this week:

Rover Dramawerks: Tons of Money, today-June 15 at the Cox Playhouse.

Orchestra of New Spain: Celebrating Juneteenth, 7 p.m. Friday at Zion Lutheran Church.

TITAS/DANCE UNBOUND: Micaela Taylor’s TL Collective, Friday and Saturday at Moody Performance Hall.

Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra: Jennifer Higdon, Kevin Day, and Mahler 5, Friday-Sunday at Bass Hall.

Casa Manana: Grease, Friday-June 9.

Art Centre Theatre: Escape to Margaritaville, Friday-June 16.

Jubilee Theater: Thoughts of a Colored Man, Friday-June 30.

Dallas Black Dance Theatre: The Big Dance: Motown Sound, Saturday at the Meyerson.

Turtle Creek Chorale: Rhapsody Gala featuring Cyndi Lauper, Saturday at the OMNI Dallas Hotel, pictured.

Orchestra of New Spain: Celebrating Juneteenth, 5:30 p.m. Sunday at St. Paul Lutheran Church.

Onstage now:

Teatro Dallas: Cloud Tectonics, through Saturday at the Latino Cultural Center.

Company of Rowlett Performers: Fiddler on the Roof, through Sunday at the Plaza Theater in Garland.

Firehouse Theatre: Footloose, through Sunday.

Hip Pocket Theatre: A Twisty Intergalactic Spectacle, through Sunday.

Richardson Theatre Centre: Lost in Yonkers, through Sunday.

Theatre Three: Misery, through Sunday in Theatre Too.

Broadway Dallas: Hamilton, through June 9 at the Winspear.

Upright Theatre: Bonnie and Clyde, through June 15, pictured.

The Classics Theatre Project: Oleanna, through June 17 at the Stone Cottage.

Pocket Sandwich Theatre: Four Weddings and an Elvis, through June 22.

Dallas Theater Center inspires “A Brand New Day” ​with Broadway legend

Dallas Theater Center hosted its CENTERSTAGE 40: A Brand New Day gala and fundraiser at Fashion Industry Gallery on May 4. CENTERSTAGE Event Chair Hamilton A. Sneed, along with Honorary Chairs T.D. and Serita Jakes and Helen and Frank Risch welcomed distinguished guests, arts enthusiasts, Dallas luminaries and philanthropists to celebrate 65 years of DTC and the 40th annual fundraiser. The event featured a performance by Broadway star and Tony winner André De Shields.

Prior to being seated, guests enjoyed live entertainment by Diane & Hal Brierley Resident Acting Company members Tiffany Solano and Zachary J. Willis, a pop-up gallery of artistic works by DTC’s Public Works participants and Project Discovery historical flashbacks were on display.

“Tonight is all about celebrating not only the work that DTC does on the stage, but also the work that DTC does off the stage and in our community,” Sneed said. “I want to challenge you tonight to think about the next generation of young people and the next 65-plus years of the theater. We don’t get to 40 Centerstage nights or 65 years of theater without the support of friends like each of you.”

The Linda and Bill Custard Award was given by DTC’s newly appointed interim Artistic Director Jonathan Norton, to DTC Life Trustee, Donna M. Wilhelm.

The night included a live auction, catered dinner and remarks by Brandi Giles, DTC Director of Public Works and DTC Executive Director Kevin Moriarty.

De Shields, an out and proud artist, said, ““There can be no brand new day, if we are not investing with love…a smile, and with laughter—and recognizing within ourselves, everyone in the community.”

Photos by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza.

Bruce Wood Dance heads to Utah

On Wednesday, the Bruce Wood Dance company began its residency for the Red Rock Dance Festival in St. George, Utah. The residency will run through Saturday. BWD’s time there will be spent both teaching and performing.

From BWD:

During our residency we will teach dance technique classes and Bruce Wood Dance repertory workshops; adjudicate new dance works in a choreography showcase with cash prizes; and present a Friday evening performance on the main stage at Eccles Fine Arts Center. Professional-level workshop participants have the amazing opportunity to perform our repertory during Saturday evening’s Choreography Showcase Finals. The evening’s event also features a world premiere collaboration between Bruce Wood Dance and St. George Dance Company.

Produced by St. George Dance, the Red Rock Dance Festival is in its 16th year showcasing choreographers, dancers and patrons and provides a picturesque environment for dancers to exchange ideas and cultivate their gifts in the art form.

–Rich Lopez