Ellen DeGeneres is bringing her self-described last stand-up show to Dallas to the Music Hall at Fair Park on Wednesday, July 10.

Tickets go on sale through Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. Friday, May 31. But you can jump the line a bit by using the code “SOUNDCHECK” to get in on LiveNation ticket presale between noon and 10 p.m. on Thursday, May 30.

The ground-breaking comedian — who came out as her character, Ellen, in her self-titled ABC sitcom on April 30, 1997, and who came out as herself on April 14, 1997, on the cover of Time — will take her show on a multi-city tour launching June 19 at the Balboa Theatre in San Diego. She will also be filming a new special for Netflix to premiere later this year on Netflix.

In an interview with Netflix about the stand-up show, DeGeneres said she will talk about the controversy around behind-the-scenes intimidation and racism on the show and allegations of sexual misconduct involved the show’s top three producers.

“To answer the questions everyone is asking me,” DeGeneres told Netflix, “yes, I’m going to talk about it. Yes, this is my last special. Yes, Portia really is that pretty in real life.”

— Tammye Nash