Destiny Rogers opened the concert for Madison Beer last night at South Side Ballroom. In a set of rainbow lights and energetic dance moves, Rogers got the crowd pumped up for the night.

This was Rogers’ 11th show opening for Madison Beer, and her last opening for The Spinning Tour. She repped a Dallas Stars jersey, and talked about how much her home state of California meant to her. Her queerness was fully embraced, singing about falling in love with girls.

She kicked off the night with songs from her debut album, released earlier this month. You would have no idea this was her first time touring in five years, her stage presence was strong and she connected well with the audience. Her vocals were strong and easily filled up the ballroom.

Halfway through her set, she broke out her guitar and got real with the audience. She told everyone how much this tour has meant to her, and how she always wants to hear the crowd sing together. She followed this with a cover of SZA’s “Nobody Gets Me.”

The crowd showed much love for Rogers, with one fan even wearing a shirt from her first ever merch drop.

Rogers ended with a bang, singing her hit song “Tomboy” and telling the crowd to go “ape shit” for this last song.

Upshal followed as a second opener, and delivered a punk rock, I-don’t-care-attitude set.

When Madison Beer finally took the stage, the crowd was ecstatic. In a blue one piece homage to the Mavericks, Beer absolutely dazzled the room with her outstanding voice and sparkling visuals.

-Melissa Whitler