A New York jury has found Donald J. Trump guilty of charges that he falsified business records to cover up a $130,000 hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, as well as other such payments to other people, in an effort to keep the public from learning information that could have hurt his chances at being elected president in 2016. Sentencing is set for July 11, before the Republican convention.

Trump, 76, was indicted in April 2023 on 34 felony charges of “falsifying New York business records in order to conceal damaging information and unlawful activity from American voters before and after the 2016 election,” according to a press release at the time from the Manhattan DA’s office.

The jury today found him guilty on all 34 counts.

“During the election, Trump and others employed a ‘catch and kill’ scheme to identify, purchase and bury negative information about him and boost his electoral prospects. Trump then went to great lengths to hide this conduct, causing dozens of false entries in business records to conceal criminal activity, including attempts to violate state and federal election laws,” the press release explained.

— Tammye Nash