Considering a night out at the theater? Oleanna will serve up lots to talk about for any post-show drinks or dinner. The Classics Theatre Project’s latest production of the provocative David Mamet play opened last week and it will be sure to be a challenging watch bolstered by strong performances.Robbie San Juan and Devon Rose bore the story’s weight as characters in perpetual battle and convincingly so.

April Miller directed the two-character play that centered on a college professor, John, accused of harassment and more by a female student, Carol. The premise alone already evokes thought. Especially in today’s dialogue of equity and agency and in the #metoo movement, Oleanna was an experience that spoke to all of that but from a different time. The play premiered in 1992.

Rose delivered a headstrong performance that was both sympathetic and alienating. Her acting was a clever mix of work. Carol wasn’t the most likable person, but the details were undeniable. Instead painting Carol as a victim, Rose gave her headstrong poise. Mamet’s characterization, though, felt unclear and confusing sometimes. The character doesn’t know “big” words John uses and doesn’t understand the class material. But then Carol uses “bigger” words and her methods of thinking were clear and concise in other matters. The before-and-after dyad went from frustrated student to legal scholar it seemed. Rose navigated the tricky character with a cool head and strong point-of-view that never faltered.

In contrast, San Juan’s performance had to run the gauntlet of emotions and had to be cringe at the same time. His imposing, physical presence worked well as the authoritative male figure – and even more so when Carol begins to take John down. San Juan’s range went from warm and comforting to arrogant, then frantic and ultimately, just hella frightening and all of it felt real as John’s potential tenure and plans to buy a new house were endangered.

There were numerous phone scenes that San Juan had to perform. Going back to Mamet’s writing, some felt unnecessary as maybe half the calls pushed the story forward, but the rest, San Juan had to ramble about “this is not a good time.”

Miller and the cast succeeded in not letting Oleanna rest on right and wrong even though both were clear. The production was dramatically staged and sublimely acted. The story and topic were heavy but nonetheless entertaining and the lengthy dialogue was always a thrill to follow – despite some of those phone scenes, but that may just be me. And if you and your plus-one debate and argue Oleanna like I did with mine (who happened to be a former teacher) did, that’s a good thing. Theater should provoke and TCTP did not fail in its latest production.

The play runs through June 2 at the Stone Cottage in Addison.

–Rich Lopez