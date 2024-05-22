On May 30, the Texas Entertainer of the Year contest returns to the stage after a three-year hiatus following the COVID epidemic and the death of the pageant’s former owner.

New pageant owner Bishop Mark Zorn of Dallas Universal Life Church said in a recent press release that the contest, which will be held in the Rose Room inside S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road, “stands as a testament to the resilience and creativity of the entertainment community in Texas. In a state where recent legislative attempts have sought to restrict drag shows under the guise of ‘moral reasons,’ this pageant defiantly embraces the art form and celebrates its performers.

“We are thrilled to once again bring together some of the most talented entertainers from across Texas for an unforgettable evening of glamour, talent, and empowerment,” Zorn continued. “At a time when our community faces challenges and adversity, this competition serves as a beacon of hope and a platform for self-expression.”

This year’s competition in the Rose Room will be emceed by Jenna Skyy and will feature National Entertainer of the Year 2023 Twila Holiday, Texas Entertainer of the Year Emeritus Tasha Kohl and reigning Texas Entertainer of the Year April Rition, who won the title in 2020 before the pageant went on hiatus. Registration for contestants start at 6 p.m., and doors open at 9 p.m., with the show set to start at 10 p.m.

Tickets are $20-$35 online, available here. Tickets at the door are $25-$40.

The Texas Entertainer of the Year competition “showcases a diverse array of talented female impersonators” competing for the title and the chance to represent Texas at The National Entertainer of the Year competition, set for Nov. 7-9 in Louisville, Ken.

The Entertainer of the Year competition was created in 1991 by George Stinson and Ed Lewis, owners of Connection Complex in Louisville, Ken. They drew their inspiration from Female Impersonator of the Year, a one-time pageant held in Houston in 1985. That event, hosted by Ruth Buzzi and Lyle Waggoner, was released as a cable-TV special and on home video, and was won by Naomi Sims (Newman Braud), a Houston-based performer known as “The Eyes of Texas.” Naomi Sims is honored as EOY Emeritus.

Beginning with the first Entertainer of the Year winner — Tasha Kohl of Dallas — six of the first 16 national winners hailed from Texas. They were the late Amazing Grace (1992), the late Coco (1995), Maya Douglas (1997), Roxie Hart (2000) and the late Erica Andrews (2006).

— Tammye Nash