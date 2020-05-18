The last three months have been an especially trying time for restaurants, who have had to do work diligently to maintain the delicate balance between staying profitable and staying safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dine-in services are now an option again after two months of curbside, takeout or delivery only. But restaurants so far can offer dine-in at only 25 percent capacity. And on top of everything else, restaurants have to make sure that their customers know what services they are offering, and when.

Now Dallas Voice has a way for restaurants to reach their customers in an efficient — and cost efficient way — the Quisine Pages.

To take advantage of this special deal, visit DallasVoice.com/advertising, or contact your Dallas Voice advertising rep — Leo, Chad, Nicholas or Stephen — today.

— Tammye Nash