Club Dallas will reopen on Memorial Day with new rules in effect, according to manager Josh Smith.

Hours will be limited to 8 a.m.-11 p.m., Smith said. Maximum capacity is 25 percent of the maximum allowed by the club’s city permit — or about 45 people. Visits will be limited to four hours with no renewals.

Everyone’s temperature will be scanned before entry. Anyone with a temperature of 100 degrees or higher will be turned away.

Locker rooms and showers will remain closed. Guests will only be able to rent private rooms. No bags, including gym bags, are permitted inside. Masks will be required in all areas except individual dressing rooms, pool deck, hot tub, sauna and steam room.

Anyone working out in the gym must wear gloves. Employees must wear masks and gloves at all times.

No play spaces will be open, and social distancing requirements will be in place.

“Sounds like a blast, doesn’t it!” Smith joked, but he is concerned with everyone’s safety. “I think it’s manageable from an operations perspective,” he said. But he said he understands not every guest will have the rules down from the beginning, and he expects staff and patrons to work with each other to ensure everyone’s health.

Lockers won’t be rented, but rooms will be. Doors to rooms must remain closed at all times.

Signs will be posted on the sauna door limiting capacity to six. Staff won’t be stationed at the sauna door, so he hopes patrons will keep that number in mind and comply.

“We’re hoping everyone’s patient and will adapt to the rules,” Smith said. “Help us get through this together and we hope everyone will stay safe and healthy.”

— David Taffet