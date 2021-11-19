The toys are coming out to help you with your shopping!

Color Carnival Tree from Treetopia

Treetopia’s Color Carnival artificial tree sets the stage for the holidays with fun and festive globe lights powered by the new Color Blast technology. You can use the remote control to select different shades and adjust both speed and brightness or choose from 10 pre-set options to suit the evening’s festivities. Hinged branches and pre-connected light strings within the trunk mean easier assembly AND easier storage.

$629

www.treetopia.com

Our Holiday Gift Guide models:

The Barbie (Davenport) Doll

Barbie Davenport Dupree hails from the Haus of Davenport, “where we drag, and It shows.” Barbie is the current Miss Gay Eyes of Texas UsofA and a former Miss Gay Dallas UsofA. She performs regularly all across the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex, including at JR.’s Bar and Grill and The Round-Up Saloon, and she is a rotating guest performer at the legendary Rose Room inside Station 4. Barbie organizes and hosts her own Drag Brunch at Booty’s Street Food in Deep Ellum, a show named as the Best Drag Brunch of 2021 by D Magazine. And as if that weren’t enough Barbie spends her daytime hours as a health care worker.

G.I. Jen

Jennifer Knowlden graduated from West Point in 2001, then served on active duty with the U.S. Army for 8 years. During those years, she was deployed to both Iraq and Afghanistan. After leaving active duty service, Jennifer lived in Kansas City for a while before moving here to DFW. She currently works as director of IT for the Department of Veterans Affairs, and she lives in Plano with her wife and two kids.

Ami Bear

Ami Sadeh was born and raised in Israel but has been living in the DFW area since 1998. He is the CTO of IN-COM Data Systems, a Richardson-based software company. Ami is a co-founder and a board member of BearDance, a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising funds for LGBTQ+ charities serving local communities through unique events that provide a safe, body-positivity space for bears and all friends.

Holiday Gift Guide cover photography by Mark Mayr.

Additional photography by Tammye Nash.

Copy written and edited by Tammye Nash.

