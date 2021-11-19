Winter is coming, and as last winter proved, even Texas can get COLD! No worries though, Sticky Be Socks has you covered. These wellness-inspired “grippy” socks are made of the highest-quality materials and come in a rainbow of colors, prints and patterns. And they make great sock puppets, too; just ask our Ami Bear. Gift boxes available for under $100. StickyBeSocks.com

Skull & Bones does winter with this Intarsia inspired-print featuring skulls, polar bears and snowflakes in a silhouette featuring a contour pouch with a double fabric layer gusset, a new “no-roll” waistband and flat-lock stitching throughout for stretchability and uninhibited movement. Add the signature Skull & Bones logo embroidered on the back, and you have an outfit perfect for the ski chalet ($98). Available in sizes from XS to 2X at Skivvies 4001 Cedar Springs Road

Outlines Men’s Wear presents tops and bottoms from local Dallas designer Dale Holdman. These fashions are available in a variety of designs and colors and in sizes ranging from 29 to 40 — but only at Outlines! (Tops $52; Bottoms $59).

Outlines Men’s Wear

3906 Cedar Springs Road

214-528-1955

outlinesmenswear.com

“Texas” and “hats” go hand-in-hand, and the Dallas-based Topped Hats collection, founded by Dana Vidal, her daughter Sophia and Linda Uphoff, is based on the belief that hats should be a wardrobe component like any other, not just reserved for beach vacations or bad-hair days. Choose from more than 20 lines, sourced from all over the world and all customizable.ToppedHats.com

Get into some sheer chic with this Mateo crossed V-neck kimono sleeve tee ($89) and the Dante full-seated brief ($99). This outfit is made from see-through stretch tulle, lightweight and breathable and adorned with matte black hardware — and exclusive to RUFSKIN’s Chic Sheer Group. Rufskin.com

All that marching is hard on a soldier’s feet, not to mention their combat boots! But not to worry, G.I. Jen has her Reef sandals ready at the end of a long day. Choose the rainbow-adorned Cushion Scout Pride sandals ($41 women’s, $45 men’s), and you can soothe your tired footsies in style and pride. chttp://Reef.com