No, Barbie, that’s not a deluxe-size can of hair spray, that’s the new spray-paint-can package design by artist Shavante Royster for Bombay Sapphire gin ($22.99). The 750ml can shows all the adventures of winter — from snowboards on icy peaks to hot-air balloons soaring through the air, making it the perfect addition to any holiday bar cart. Available at select stores nationwide and online at ReserveBar.com

The holiday spirits

The holidays are always a time of parties, galas and celebrations, and if you are looking for just the right spirit for your celebration, or to carry as a gift for whomever is hosting, here are a few options.

Neft Vokda Pride Barrel ($36.99)

LGBTQ Pride isn’t just for June. You can show your Pride this holiday season with the Neft Vodka Pride Barrel. And the vodka inside is just as special, made with water filtered for 50 years beneath the Austrian Alps and only from four ancient grains of rye that carry with them the weather report and singular conditions of its vintage. It also comes in barrels of basic black or white. ShopNeftVodkaUS.com

Santa Teresa 1796 Holiday Gift Set ($44.99)

From the oldest Venezuelan rum brand, Santa Teresa 1796 is aged 4 to 35 years, accompanied by limited-edition Cantinero Coffee Bitters created by renowned bartender Julio Cabrera. Available at select stores nationwide and online at ReserveBar.com

Shiner 1909

Shiner 1909 ( 6-pack for $8.99 and 12-pack for $14.99) is a small-batch lager brewed with heritage ingredients Heritage 2-row barley, Noble hops, Shiner’s proprietary lager yeast and water from the same artesian well the founders discovered over a century ago. Available now nationwide

Nutrl Vodka Seltzers

Hard seltzers made in Canada with real vodka, real juice and sparkling water. Even better, it’s gluten free with 0 added sugar. (6-pack for $12.99). Available at your favorite beverage store

Ever had one of those moments when you really wanted a cocktail, but didn’t just want the same old-same old? Then Mixology Mixer might be just what you need. Launched by Loni Page during the COVID pandemic to offer employment to out-of-work bartenders, this unique concept offers hands-on virtual cocktail experiences. Club Mix, a monthly subscription club that offers a different theme every month with everything needed to create the kit’s three curated cocktails, comes in three-month ($17 a month), six-month ($165 a month) and 12-month ($155 a month) options. Mini Mix kits (pictured) are also available in various sizes and themes, like Birthday Spirit(s) and Date Night ($70-$140).

Tanya Tucker was 13 in 1972 when she first hit it big with a song called “Delta Dawn,” and while she’s had her ups and downs since then, she’s definitely up right now, having won a 2020 Grammy for her latest hit, “Bring My Flowers Now.” Long an advocate for women’s health, Tucker has partnered with the Tennessee Breast Cancer Coalition and Cosa Salvaje Tequila to offer Tanya Tucker’s Cosa Salvaje Tequila in an exclusive signature pink bottle, with a black leather strap bearing an embossed pink ribbon ($50). Each bottle is embellished with a quote from Tucker that reads, “This bottle is dedicated to all the women fighting breast cancer. Together…we can win!” A portion of the proceeds from all of the signature pink bottles sold goes to the Tennessee Breast Cancer Coalition. To really drink in style, get a pair of Tanya Tucker Cosa Salvaje shot glasses, too ($24). CosaSalvajeTequila.com

Just as no closet is complete without that perfect basic black ensemble, no bar is complete without this elegant black Limited Edition Lunar Eclipse cocktail set from Dusse Cognac, featuring a sleek, jet-black cast, an elongated stem and an etched Cross of Lorraine. Each set includes 2 glasses and a bottle of D’USSE XO ($230). ReserveBar.com

A good martini is always in style, and this “Lunar Eclipse” mixing kit from Grey Goose, created in partnership with Alessi, the Italian Design Factory ($350), is the perfect martini set. Created with the guidance of internationally renowned mixologist Oscar Quagliarini and customized for Grey Goose, each kit contains the famous Boston shaker designed by legendary Italian architect Ettore Sottsass, a cocktail measure, bar strainer, stirrer, and a 750ml bottle of Grey Goose vodka. DrinkGreyGoose.com

There’s nothing like a spot of tea to make one feel ever so posh, no? Tea Forte has a variety of choices, like the Warming Joy Limited Edition Holiday Collection petite presentation box ($22) or the Tea Tasting Assortment petite presentation box ($22). Check the website for more tea flavors and collections as well as infusers and other tea-related gifts.TeaForte.com