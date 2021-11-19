Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at nash@dallasvoice.com or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at taffet@dallasvoice.com by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.

Plan Your Week

The Gay Agenda is now color-coded: Red for community events; blue for arts and entertainment; purple for sports; green for nightlife and orange for civic events and holidays.

• Biweekly: Hope Cottage Foster Parent Information Meeting

Hope Cottage holds information meetings for those interested in becoming foster parents. The meetings are held alternately on Saturdays at 10 a.m. and Thursdays at 6 p.m. For information email Clyde Hemminger at chemminger@hopecottage.org.

• Every Monday: THRIVE

Resource Center’s THRIVE Monday Support Group for LGBTQ adults 50 and older meets via Zoom at this time. It starts at 11:45 a.m. and it is led by interns from the SMU counseling program. For more information on the support group and how to join, please send an email to THRIVE@myresourcecenter.org.

• Weekly: Frontrunners

Running club for the LGBTQ community and allies of DFW. Meet at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesdays and 8:30 a.m. on Saturdays at the corner of Hall Street and Turtle Creek Boulevard in Turtle Creek Park for a one-hour walk/run on the Katy Trail.

• Nov. 19: Federal Club mixer

Join the DFW Federal Clukb at the Texas Sculpture Walk Plaza in the heart of the Dallas Arts District. Small bites and cash bar provided by Hall Arts Hotel. Then enjoy dinner at Elle’s Restaurant. RSVP at hrc.im/dfwmixer.

• Nov. 19: ReNEW

Bruce Wood Dance opens its 12th seasons with ReNEW that will feature “Liturgy” by Bruce Wood, “”begin again” by Yin Hue and the Dallas premiere of “Elemental Brubeck” by Lar Lubovitch. 8 p.m. Nov. 19 and 21, 2 p.m. Nov. 21 at Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. BruceWoodDance.org.

• Through Nov. 20: The Glass Menagerie

Tennessee Williams’ classic story of Amanda who dreams of her days as a debutante but has to deal with the reality of her loser kids. Circle Theatre, 230 W. 4th St. CircleTheatre.com.

• Nov. 20: Transgender Day of Remembrance observance

Northaven Church with St. Stephen’s UMC and Congregation Beth El Binah present a TDoR commemoration at 5 p.m. at Northaven Church, 11211 Preston Road.

• Nov. 20: Transgender Day of Remembrance observance

Nu Trans Movement commemorates Transgender Day of Remembrance from 6-8 p.m. at Marty’s Live, 4207 Maple Ave.

• Nov. 20: The Healing Power of Cos Play

Queer inclusion and gender fluidity has reached a new level in Comic Con Culture reflecting our broader representation in pop culture at large. Photos, music, snacks, panel discussion, costume contest. From 1-4 p.m. at HELP Center of LGBT Health and Wellness, 1919 8th Ave. Fort Worth.

• Nov. 21: Transgender Day of Remembrance

• Nov. 23: Get Centered tour

Virtual Resource Center tour streams for free at 5 p.m. Registration required. MyResourceCenter.org.

• Nov. 25: Thanksgiving

• Nov. 26-Jan. 2: Enchant Christmas

Christmas light exhibit at Fair Park. EnchantChristmas.com.

DECEMBER

• Dec. 1: World AIDS Day

• Dec. 2: Wine Walk

The Cedar Springs Wine Walk is back! Purchase a $10 Cedar Springs Merchants Association wine glass and enjoy free wine all evening from participating merchants. Wine glasses can be purchased at the tent in front of the Round-Up Saloon. Receive a raffle ticket to win a great gift basket filled with goodies from the CSMA. The drawing for the gift basket will be held inside the Round-Up at the end of the event. From 6-9 p.m.

• Dec. 2: Brewing Up Business

Kick start your morning and your business. Grab some coffee, your laptop, tablet, or phone and start Brewing up Business. Develop new business relationships by giving your 30-second commercial/elevator speech, sharing your contact information in the chat, and learning more about how we can do business with and refer business to each other. Each month, a spotlight member will give a 10 minute presentation to do a deeper dive into their organization and services. From 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Crickles & Co., 4000 Cedar Springs Road Suite E.

• Dec. 2: Red Ribbon

An outdoor community event commemorates World AIDS Day with a candlelight vigil and tree lighting ceremony hosted by Cassie Nova. Vigil led by the Rev. Neil Thomas. Performance by Vivacious, an ensemble of The Women’s Chorus of Dallas. Food truck, hot chocolate, free HIV testing. From 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Resource Center,5750 Cedar Springs Road.

• Dec. 4: Jingle Ball Show

United Court of the Lone Star Empire presents its annual holiday show from 4-7:30 p.m. at TMC: The Mining Company, 3903 Cedar Springs Road.

• Dec. 4: Reliant Lights Your Holidays

Reliant lights up the holiday season at the AT&T Performing Arts Center and presents an evening of holiday magic and music. The Center’s campus will be lit with dazzling LED lights to celebrate the arrival of the holiday season. The festival includes a holiday concert featuring Vinyl Countdown: A Tribute to Arena Rock, Selena tribute band Bidi Bidi Banda, incredible projections on our venues, crafts for the kids, and, of course, Santa. Free. AT&T Performing Arts Center.ATTPAC.org.

• Dec. 5: The Dallas Way brunch

Kay Wilkinson hosts a brunch to raise money for The Dallas Way’s UNT archives and for its Queer History South conference to be held in February. Rob Emery will match all money collected during the brunch. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. To attend, contact RobEmery@me.com.

• Dec. 6: Cassie’s Freakmas Onesie Party

Bells are ringing, children singing, all is merry and bright. So hang your stockings and say your prayers, ’cause Cassie Nova comes tonight. Benefits the Personalized Learning Preparatory at Sam Houston’s Secret Santa Program. Proceeds are used to purchase gifts and goodie bags for the kids and gift cards for teachers. 10 p.m. at JR.’s Bar & Grill, 3923 Cedar Springs Road.

• Dec. 6: Very Beary Christmas Bar Crawl

The sixth annual bar crawl benefits a charitable organization. Wear a costume, wear lights and tinsel and glitter. Meet up at 8 p.m. at Woody’s Sports and Video Bar, 4011 Cedar Springs Road.

• Dec. 9: PFLAG Dallas

Virtual support meeting for parents, family and friends of LGBTQ people meets the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. Register for link at PFLAGDallas.org.

• Dec. 9: GLFD Happy Hour

Gay and Lesbian Fund for Dallas resumes happy hours from 6-8 p.m. at Musume, 2330 Flora St.

• Dec. 9: Second Thursdays at the Carter

Local & Legendary: Learn all about legendary Fort Worth artists Scott and Stuart Gentling and see if you can iitate their watercolor style from 5-8 p.m. at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art, 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth. Free. CarterMuseum.org.

• Dec. 10: Release

Blake Baker and Bodhi Calagna invite you to RELEASE with a brand new mind-blowing audio-visual experience at Station 4 … and we’re turning it up a notch with more production, more visuals, and even bigger sound. Get ready for the biggest RELEASE ever from 9 p.m.-4 a.m. at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at Eventbrite.com.

• Dec. 10-11: Jaston Williams’ Blood and Holly

Greater Tuna creator performs his one-man holiday show for a limited engagement. Williams recalls his childhood Christmases including that one time he spent Christmas Eve in a bar. 7:30 p.m. at the Isis Theatre, 2401 N. Main St., Fort Worth. DowntownCowtown.com.

• Dec. 10, 12: Kinsey Sicks at Uptown Players

Uptown Players presents Oy Vey in a Manger with the Kinsey Sicks. Angel, Winnie, Trixie, and Trampolina trying to sell off their manger — yes, that manger — before it’s foreclosed upon. Crises arise, secrets are revealed, Jewish-Gentile tensions surface, and mayhem ensues — all in glorious four-part harmony. Includes the holiday classics “God Bless Ye Femmy Lesbians” and “Don’t Be Happy, Worry.” Kalita Humphries Theater, 3636 Turtle Creek Blvd. Tickets at UptownPlayers.org.

• Dec. 11: Queer Reads

Queer Reads is an online book club that meets the second Saturday of every month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Register at dallaslibrary.librarymarket.com/events/queer-reads-book-club-0.

• Dec. 12: 22nd annual Christmas Stocking Auction

The annual Christmas Stocking Auction, hosted by the hottest cowboys anywhere, benefits Legacy Cares at 6 p.m. at the Round-Up Saloon, 3912 Cedar Springs Road. Want to donate an item or items for a one-of-a-kind holiday basket? Email chris.lynch@legacycounseling.org or events@roundupsaloon.com.

• Dec. 12: The Teddy Bear Party

A new 24-inch teddy bear that will go to Children’s Health is part of the admission at The Echo Lounge and Music Hall, 1323 N. Stemmons Freeway. $100. TeddyBearParty.org.

• Dec. 17: LeAnn Rimes

LeAnn Ries performs an evening of holiday classics and hits in her Home for the Holidays Christmas concert at the Winspear Opera House. ATTPAC.org.

• Dec. 17-19 Sure Stars Shining

The Turtle Creek Chorale wraps up its 41st season with a return to Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. for its holiday concert. Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Tickets at TurtleCreekChorale.com.

• Dec. 18: Vets of SNL

Saturday Night Live veterans Jon Lovitz, Chris Kattan, Tim Meadows and Finesse Mitchell appear at the Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. at 7 p.m. ATTPAC.org.

• Dec. 18-April 17: Sandy Rodriguez in Isolation

A selection of new works on paper conceived by the Los Angeles–based painter during her Joshua Tree Highlands Artist Residency in Southern California at the height of COVID-19. The exhibition features more than 30 landscapes, protest scenes, maps, and botanical studies, created using Rodriguez’s hand-processed inks and watercolors, which she derived from plants and mineral pigments native to the region. Amon Carter Museum, 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth. CarterMuseum.org.

• Dec. 20: Sarah Brightman

Sarah Brightman – A Christmas Symphony at 7:30 p.m. at Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

Dec. 21: An Evening With David Archuleta

The evening will feature David singing many of his solo offerings, as well as a few selections with the men of the Turtle Creek Chorale. The TCC will also share some holiday favorites of their own at 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Richardson, 503 N. Central Expy., Richardson. TurtleCreekChorale.com.

• Dec. 22-23: Pentatonix

Pentatonix: The Evergreen Christmas Tour 2021 at 7 p.m. at Texas Trust CU Theatre, 1001 Performance Place, Grand Prairie. ticketsonsale.com.

• Dec. 25: Christmas

• Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve

• Dec. 31: NYE at the Round-Up Saloon

New Years Eve tickets are $20 in advance via Eventbrite and $30 at the door. VIP tables are $200 per table. The theme color is blue. Food will be catered by Flaming Grill BBQ and both dinner and breakfast will be served. At midnight, there will be a balloon cash drop. The Round-Up Saloon, 3912 Cedar Springs Road.

• Dec. 31: NYE at Cedar Springs Tap house

That’s Showbiz drag show starring Raquel Blake and Daphne Rio. No cover but call 214-377-7446 to reserve a table, Countdown at midnight with a champagne toast. Cedar Springs Tap House, 4123 Cedar Springs Road.

JANUARY

• Jan. 1: New Year’s Day

• Jan. 4-9: What the Constitution Means to Me

A play by Heidi Schreck at the Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• Jan. 6: Wine Walk

The Cedar Springs Wine Walk is back! Purchase a $10 Cedar Springs Merchants Association wine glass and enjoy free wine all evening from participating merchants. Wine glasses can be purchased at the tent in front of the Round-Up Saloon. Receive a raffle ticket to win a great gift basket filled with goodies from the CSMA. The drawing for the gift basket will be held inside the Round-Up at the end of the event. From 6-9 p.m.

• Through Jan 8.: Ciara Elle Bryant at The MAC

Ciara Elle Bryant’s Server: Love Ta, Love Ta Love Ya puts forth a dynamic culmination of the Dallas artist’s recent artistic projects. Encompassing each gallery space of The MAC, the exhibition serves as a visual bibliography of Bryant’s personal histories as they relate to the wider experience of being Black in America.The MAC, 1503 S. Ervay St. Opening reception Oct. 16 from 5-8 p.m. The-MAC.org.

• Jan. 13: Second Thursdays at the Carter

Culture & Creation: Explore Sandy Rodriguez’s art she created during isolation while embracing nature in Joshua Tree National Park during 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art, 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth. Free. CarterMuseum.org.

• Through Jan. 16: Prime Time for Murder

Pegasus Theatre presents the World Premiere of the 21st Harry Hunsacker adventure that takes place in a television studio where the program “Mystery Theater” is broadcast live.The show is presented in the company’s signature Living Black and White an directed by Michael Serrecchia. Opens Dec. 29 at the Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson. PegasusTheatre.com.

• Jan. 18-30: Hadestown

Dallas Summer Musicals presents the musical Hadestown at the Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St.

FEBRUARY

• Through Feb. 6, 2022: Van Gogh and the Olive Groves

Co-organized by the DMA and the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam and making its world premiere at the DMA, Van Gogh and the Olive Groves is the first exhibition dedicated to Vincent van Gogh’s important olive grove series, created between June and December 1889 during his stay at the asylum of Saint-Rémy-de-Provence. Reunited for the first time, the paintings reveal Van Gogh’s passionate investigation of the expressive powers of color and line, and his choice of the olive groves as an evocative subject. The exhibition highlights exciting new discoveries about the artist’s techniques, materials, and palette that emerged from a collaborative conservation and scientific research project covering all 15 paintings in the series. Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St. DMA.org.

• Feb. 6-Jan. 15, 2023: Octavio Medellin: Spirit and Form

Octavio Medellín was an influential Mexican American artist and teacher who helped shape the Texas art scene for six decades. The first-ever museum retrospective for Medellín explores the evolution of his sculptural practice, his public art commissions, and his legacy as a beloved and respected teacher. Dallas Museum of Art.

• Feb. 9: Diana Krall

Diana Krall in concert at Texas Trust CU Theatre, Grand Prairie. Tickets.DianaKrall.com.

• Feb. 18-20: Queer History South conference

QHS brings together archivists, historians, librarians, educators, students and community members invested in preserving and researching Southern LGBTQ history to talk best practices, network, and have a great time celebrating the rich and diverse histories of LGBTQ people in the US South. Dallas and Denton. InvisibleHistory.org/qhs.

MARCH

• March 3: Wine Walk

The Cedar Springs Wine Walk is back! Purchase a $10 Cedar Springs Merchants Association wine glass and enjoy free wine all evening from participating merchants. Wine glasses can be purchased at the tent in front of the Round-Up Saloon. Receive a raffle ticket to win a great gift basket filled with goodies from the CSMA. The drawing for the gift basket will be held inside the Round-Up at the end of the event. From 6-9 p.m.

• March 10-19: Do No Harm

The Elevator Project presents Do No Harm presented by Soul Rep Theatre Company at the Wyly Theatre, 2400 Flora St.

• March 22: Legacy Under the Sea

More details to follow. 8-11 p.m. VIP at 7 p.m. at 7 For Parties, 150 Turtle Creek Blvd. #107.

• March 26: Todrick Hall

The Feminine Tour at 8 p.m. at Texas Trust CU Theatre, 1001 Performance Place, Grand Prairie. ticketsonsale.com.

• March 31-April 9: Rage

The Elevator Project presents Rage presented by Jenelle Gray at the Studio Theatre, 2400 Flora St.

APRIL

• April 26-May 1: Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

Broadway Series presents Summer: The Donna Summer Musical at the Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

MAY

• May. 5-9: Purple Party Weekend

Roar kick-off party on Thursday. Rise pool party, Pump welcome party and Ignite opening party on Friday. Shine poll party and the Purple Party Main Event on Saturday. Revival Tea Dance and Glow closing party on Sunday.

• May 5: Wine Walk

The Cedar Springs Wine Walk is back! Purchase a $10 Cedar Springs Merchants Association wine glass and enjoy free wine all evening from participating merchants. Wine glasses can be purchased at the tent in front of the Round-Up Saloon. Receive a raffle ticket to win a great gift basket filled with goodies from the CSMA. The drawing for the gift basket will be held inside the Round-Up at the end of the event. From 6-9 p.m.

• May 10-15: Waitress

Broadway Series presents Waitress at the Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• May 14-Sept. 18: Cartier and Islamic Art

This major exhibition traces Islamic art’s influence on the objects created by Louis Cartier and the designers of the great French jewelry Maison from the early 20th century to today. Dallas Museum of Art.

• May 31-June 12: Oklahoma

Dallas Summer Musicals presents Oklahoma at the Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

JUNE

• June 4: MetroBall

Fundraiser for GDMAF at S4. $40. 7 p.m.

JULY

• Through July 10, 2022: Slip Zone: A New Look at Postwar Abstraction in the Americas and East Asia

Featuring works from the Dallas Museum of Art’s collection, Slip Zone charts the significant innovations in painting, sculpture, and performance that shaped artistic production in the Americas and East Asia in the mid-20th century. Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St. DMA.org.

• Through July 10, 2022: Bosco Sodi: La fuerza del destino

Installed in the Dallas Museum of Art’s Sculpture Garden, this exhibition features approximately 30 sculptures by Mexico City-born, New York City-based artist Bosco Sodi. The artist’s large-scale spherical and rectangular sculptures are created from clay sourced at his studio in Oaxaca. Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St. DMA.org.

• July 26-31: The Prom

Broadway Series presents The Prom at the Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

AUGUST

• Aug. 29-Sept. 3: NAGAAA Gay Softball World Series

Each year, NAGAAA partners with a host city for the Gay Softball World Series, the largest annual LGBT single-sport, week-long athletic competition in the world. Teams from the 46 member cities across North America compete to qualify and represent their city in one of five divisions. Competition takes place at Kiest Park, 2324 W. Kiest Blvd. (at Hampton Road).

SEPTEMBER

• Sept. 18: PositiviTEA: A Legacy Brunch

Project Grace fundraiser from noon-3 p.m. at Mack Ballroom, SMU, 3300 Dyer St.