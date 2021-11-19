Get your abode in the holiday spirit with these stunning Christmas décor items:

A vintage, signed Santa is from Olly Herman and stands 17 inches tall ($260). And this exquisite Angel, made by Jay Strongwater in metal, enamel and Stolarski crystals, stands 10 inches tall ($635). Both are vailable at Dulce, along with a Jungle Tiger ($1,960) and a Milo Owl ($680).

Dulce Interior, Consignment Showplace 1208 N. Riverfront • 214-219-5656 mydulce.com

Everyone has that one hard-to-buy-for friend who you struggle every year to find the right gift for; you know — the one who already has everything. Bet they don’t have this eclectic piece of art, though: “Lazerboobs — The World’s Greatest Superhero” ($55)! Find this and other unique vintage/antique items at Lula B’s.

Lula B’s Riverfront 1010 N Riverfront Blvd., 214-749-1929

Lula B’s Oak Cliff 1982 Fort Worth Ave., 214-824-2185

Lulabsdallas.com

For serving up those liquid spirits in super-modern style, choose this Hex Decanter, available in an 8.5-inch version ($125) and a taller 10.5-inch version ($150) at NUVO Dallas. NUVO Dallas

3311 Oak Lawn • 214-522-6886 • nuvodallas.com

If you are looking for one-of-a-kind decorative items — like this exquisite art glass vase ($36)— and housewares or stylish threads at reasonable prices, then Out of the Closet, a thrift store on The Strip where profits go to the AIDS Healthcare Foundation. Out of the Closet, AHF Foundation. • 3920 Cedar Springs Road 214-599-2173 • outofthecloset.org

OTHER STUFF

Trixie Mattel — you loved her on RuPaul’s Drag Race in season 11, and you loved her even more when she returned to take the crown in Drag Race All Stars 3. Now you can have her for your very own — at least, doll form, Trixie herself collaborated with the renowned fashion doll designers and marketers at Integrity Toys to create the Trixie doll, ($145), available online at:IntegrityToys.com

Looking for some stocking stuffers? RUSH, Blue boy, Double Scorpio and more are available in different brands, sizes and formulas. Poppers, video head cleaner or rush — whatever you call it, you can get it here: Alternatives of

New Fine Arts

1720 W. Mockingbird

214-630-7071

After Hours Video

2528 W. Walnut in Garland

972-276-0893

Build your pride with year-round with LEGO’s “Everyone Is Awesome” rainbow-colored set, created because the LEGO Group is “committed to building a more diverse and inclusive organization where everybody belongs” and that “LEGO play is for everyone, no matter your race, your gender, how you identify or who you love.” And if you want to make your favorite LEGO fan super happy, check out the new Minifigure Factory, now open at the new retail store at the LEGOLAND® Discovery Center in Grapevine where you can create a personalized LEGO minifig of them — and make one for yourself, too. 3000 Grapevine Mills Parkway, Grapevine • LEGO.com

Candied bacon, beer and charity — Lazy Dog Restaurants offer them all this holiday season. The popular casual dining spot is bringing back its popular DIY Gingerbread House Kit ($6.95) for a third season, with proceeds from every gingerbread house purchased at a Lazy Dog Restaurant benefitting Habitat for Humanity that strives to help others build strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter. Then you can do something nice for the beer lover in your life by signing them up for the Lazy Dog Beer Club ($35 a quarter), which gets them eight quarterly beers with a glass, a monthly beer sampler, draft upgrades, discounts, priority seating, access to special merch and more. LazyDogRestaurants.com and five DFW locations