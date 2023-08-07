Not a bad summer for queer streaming.

Hearstopper season 2 began last week on Netflix and now a new gay romantic comedy out this week. The Ultimatum Queer Love kicked off the summer in May and also on Netflix. Now, based on the novel by Casey McQuiston, Red, White & Royal Blue will premiere Friday on PrimeVideo. The film stars Taylor Zahkar Perez as First Son (is that a thing?) Alex, Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry and Uma Thurman as the President of the United States.

Synopsis:

Alex Claremont-Diaz, the son of the President of the United States and Britain’s Prince Henry have a lot in common: Stunning good looks, undeniable charisma, international popularity … and a total disdain for each other. Separated by an ocean, their long-running feud hasn’t really been an issue, until a disastrous—and very public—altercation at a royal event becomes tabloid fodder, driving a potential wedge in U.S./British relations at the worst possible time. Going into damage-control mode, their families and handlers force the two rivals into a staged “truce.” But as Alex and Henry’s icy relationship unexpectedly begins to thaw into a tentative friendship, the friction that existed between them sparks something deeper than they ever expected.

Red, White & Royal Blue is the feature film writing and directing debut of gay playwright Matthew López who won the Tony for his play The Inheritance and just coming off his nomination for musical adaption of Some Like it Hot at this year’s Tony’s.

Watch the trailer below:

–Rich Lopez