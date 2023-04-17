Premiering next month, Netflix dropped information on its latest offering. The Ultimatum is a Netflix series that showcases stories on relationships, finding love and the ups and downs of it all. Beginning May 24, the reality show goes a bit L-word for its next edition.

From Netflix:

In The Ultimatum: Queer Love, five new couples, made up of women and non-binary people, are at a crossroads in their relationship. One partner is ready for marriage, the other may have doubts. An ultimatum is issued. And in just over eight weeks, each couple will either get married, or get out, after they each choose new potential partners in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different futures.

Episodes will roll out weekly on Wednesday through June 7 with a total of 10 episodes.

Watch the trailer below:

–Rich Lopez