Postino WineCafé opened its doors today at Prestonwood Place in a 4,308-square-foot space located at 5280 Belt Line Road in Addison. Formerly in Deep Ellum, the Phoenix-based restaurant closed its doors this past March, but made a quick rebound in its new location. The dining destination features a curated wine program and chef-driven menu. Happy hours and weekend brunch are also part of its appeal.

“We’re so excited to be joining the foodie-centric Addison community. It’s an honor to be amidst that vibrancy, fun and energy,” Postino Co-Founder Lauren Bailey said in a press release. “We’ve been working hard to get this location ready for its debut, and we are excited to share our brand of fun with our new neighbors in Addison.”

The restaurant is also making quite a first impression too.

For the first two weeks of opening, Postino is fundraising for the Dallas-Fort Worth American Heart Association Chapter. Postino is pledging $1 for each bruschetta board sold to the organization. Bruschetta toppings made on its signature toasted bread include Prosciutto Di Parma, Fig and Mascarpone and the Sweet N’ Spicy Pepper Jam and Goat Cheese and are served on rustic wooden boards.

Philanthropy and Postino’s most popular menu item? Sounds like a win-win. Proceeds will benefit AHA’s work to improve heart health and save lives right here.

Wine is a big deal at the spot with a curated selection by Advanced Sommelier and Vice President of Beverage, Brent Karlicek. Postino’s wine and beer program features 40-plus labels and 30 beer options. Diners can explore its selection via happy hour with $6 glasses of wine and $6 pitchers of local brews.“We’re passionate about supporting producers all over the world – from pioneers like Folk Machine, Mary Taylor and Scarpetta to traditionalists like Ernst Loosen and Bonny Doon.

“We love partnering with winemakers who are committed to creating accessible, well-balanced wines that don’t compromise on quality,” Karlicek said in the release. “We want our guests to be equally excited and intrigued by their dining experience with us, which means incorporating great wine that matches the vibration of Postino.”

The menu includes entrée-portioned salads, stacked hand-pressed paninis and soups.

Postino’s Snacky Things like grilled chicken and filet Skewers served with Sicilian garlic yogurt dressing; Shrimp Scampi with butter-poached jumbo shrimp, artichokes, Calabrian chilis, a splash of a Chablis and served with focaccia; or the Crispy Cauliflower dressed with sultana raisins, capers and a Romesco drizzle can kick off the meal with an abundance of flavors.

Three dessert options finish off the dining experience such as the Chocolate Bouchon served with vanilla bean ice cream, a Crème Brule and a Salted Caramel Sundae served with vanilla bean ice cream, chocolate covered corn nuts, pretzel sticks with a warm salted caramel drizzle.

Postino’s weekend brunch runs from open to 3 p.m. with spritzy cocktails like the ‘Lectric Eye, an updated version of an Aperol spritz made with cappelletti, don Blanc, fresh lemon juice and soda water; refreshing buzz-free lemonades and palmers; fun breakfast bites such as Ricotta Fritters; and elevated entrée essentials like the P.R.E.A.M. Bowl served with grilled chicken and steak skewers, eggs, broccolini, avocado, parmigiano Reggiano, warm heritage grains, romesco and toasted hemp seed.

Learn more about Postino Addison and view its menu here.

–From staff reports