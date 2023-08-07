Area nonprofit Legacy Cares announced last week that it’s next special event will be a big night of talent, drag and laughs. Legacy’s Angels Variety Show will feature a lineup of local performers at the Rose Room on Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. Proceeds from the event will benefit the organization’s initiatives.

Cassie Nova will host the night of an impressive roster of performers that includes the following:

Jada Pinkett Fox (Singer)

Mary Con (Performer)

Gloria Devine (Singer)

Stefan Newman (Comedian)

Barbie Davenport Dupree (Performer)

Lucia Hardaway (Comedian)

Micah Isaiah (Dancer)

Quintin Jones (Singer)

Legacy’s Angels Variety Show is presented by Purple Foundation, NexBank, Anthony Bobrow Trust and Piacenti Law.

The organization serves those living with HIV/AIDS in DFW by offering mental health care, substance abuse treatment and housing services. The show will help with Legacy’s programming and services such as its Homebase for Housing, Master Leasing and Legacy Founders Cottage and its Grace Project National Women’s Conference.

