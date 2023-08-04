Black Tie Dinner announced Friday that the organization has been invited to participate in a panel discussion at Unleashed LGBTQ, the three-day conference to be held in Dallas this September.

BTD board members both current and legacy along with a representative from one of its beneficiaries will be part of the panel “Black Tie Dinner: Education, Empowerment, Entertainment | Four Decades of Impact.”

From BTD:

We will discuss our origin story, where we are now, the impact we have had in the North Texas community over the last 40+ years, and where we see ourselves going. The panel will be moderated by Brad Pritchett, former Black Tie Dinner Co-Chair and Chief Experience Officer at the Dallas Museum of Arts.

The panel is scheduled for Sept. 24 at 2 p.m.

Unleashed LGBTQ is a weekend-long event featuring high profile panelists, speakers and performers in the fields of entertainment, business and tech. Those slated to appear include Billy Eichner (Bros), Shangela (We’re Here), Indya Moore (Pose) and others throughout the event.

To learn more about Unleashed LGBTQ, click here. Use the code BLACKTIE2023 to save 15 percent off the ticket price.

–Rich Lopez