Friday is International Beer Day so piss off those transphobic nutjobs and drink a Bud Light — but there are other ways to celebrate.

With one of the largest beer selections in DFW, World Of Beer Bar & Kitchen at Grandscape location is celebrating with beer flights featuring international flavors along with its selection of more than 300 bottles and 40 rotating taps.

Happy Hour runs until 7 p.m. and features discounted $4 and $5 select draft beers along with $6 and $7 shareables like its signature Mac & Cheese Bites and street tacos. Plus, the restaurant will be open until 2 a.m. to really keep the party going.

Shiner has introduced two new flavors for the summer. The Texas-based label has introduced some new lighter and fruit-forward beers. Heyyy, we like that!

Shiner Prickly Pear, is brewed with prickly pear, a cactus native to the Spoetzl Brewery landscape. Tart with a hint of sweetness, this brew has a bright, fruity flavor and floral aroma.

Shiner’s Sea Salt & Lime is a crisp lager that pairs real lime peel with artisanal sea salt which sounds like summertine in a bottle. This beer will also now be avaialble year-round.

Shiner Light Blonde fits right in to the brewery’s summer refreshments lineup. SLB is brewed with high quality two-row barley and choice aroma hops that features a crisp, clean finish.

If beer isn’t on today’s agenda, maybe it will be later this month at Pints and Pups in Addison.

Addison After Dark, the town’s specialty entertainment series, will host Pints & Pups from 6-10 p.m. Aug. 19. Dogs and their humans can hang out in Addison Circle Park to enjoy the Pop-up Dog Park, the Pup Treat Truck, a performance by Furtastic K9s and frosty beverages from the Pints Pavilion.

Participating breweries include Breaking Brew Meadery, Four Corners Brewing Co., Franconia Brewing Co., Hop & Sting Brewing Company, Lakewood Brewing Company, Manhattan Project Beer Company, Rollertown Beerworks and Texas Ale Project.

Admission is free but pint-tasting cards must be purchased here.

–Rich Lopez