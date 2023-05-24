On Wednesday, Netflix released the first six images from the second season of Brit queer teen drama Heartstopper, which will premiere Aug. 3

About the new images, executive producer Patrick Walkers said in the email announcement, “Continuing the story of Nick, Charlie and the rest of the Heartstopper gang for Season 2 has been an absolute privilege. Alice Oseman and I have been able to watch the actors evolve their performances in every way, and this season is so emotional because of their amazing work. Get ready!”

From Netflix:

Nick and Charlie navigate their new relationship; Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges and Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends. With exams on the horizon, a school trip to Paris and a prom to plan, the gang has a lot to juggle as they journey through the next stages of life, love and friendship.

The season will contain eight episodes and stars Kit Connor, Joe Locke, Yasmin Finney, William Gao, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Sebastian Croft, Tobie Donovan, Rhea Norwood, Jenny Walser, Cormac Hyde-Corrin and Academy Award winner Olivia Colman.

See more images below:

–Rich Lopez