In the wake of a public health emergency declaration issued by Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins this evening, Dallas Voice will attempt to keep you updated on what events have been cancelled or postponed due to concerns over the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

Check back here for more updates.

CITY OF DALLAS BANS CITY TRAVEL, CANCELS EVENTS

Dallas City Councilman and Mayor Po Tem Adam Medrano has just shared this memorandum for Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax:

“All city travel currently scheduled has been suspended effective immediately until the end of March 2020. Due to concerns over the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), this decision will ensure that we are taking all possible measures to keep our city employees safe. This ban will be lifted once additional information becomes available as we continue to actively work internally and externally with our county and state health officials. Please do not book any further city-related travel.

“In addition to the travel suspension, please note that all city sponsored departmental related programs, events, activities, trainings and seminars scheduled in the community at city owned facilities, and/or which involve city staff, are cancelled until further notice. This includes the planning, organizing of resources where the city has been invited to participate.”

TBRU: Organizers of the Texas Bear Round Up, which began today in Dallas have issued this statement:

“Bears and friends: The Dallas Bears and TBRU are aware of the current situation and advisement from Dallas County.

“We are meeting with the hotel and county officials in the morning at 9 a.m. to find out details. Attendees and guests will be updated via email following that meeting. This is all the information we have at this time.”

BREAKING NEWS: BearDance, held each year in conjunction with Texas Bear Round Up, has been cancelled. The event was set to take place Friday night, March 13, at S4. The cancellation was announced tonight (Thursday, March 12) at the TBRU kick-off party at Hyatt Regency Dallas, the TBRU host hotel.

We’ve heard no word yet on other TBRU-related events.

CAVEN ENTERPRISES earlier this evening issued a statement saying the company is “amplifying our sanitation and safety procedures across all Caven Enterprises venues” in response to “heightened concern” surrounding COVID-19.

“In order to maximize our efforts to protect guests, staff and vendors, effective immediately we are instituting additional safety measures including, but not limited to: Providing disposable straws in every drink that is served; Only adding fruit to cocktails at the request of the guest; Expanded nightly deep cleaning of each club; Robust sanitizing practices throughout the day at each club,” the CEI statement said.

“Additionally, we are instructing that each employee wash their hands every 15 minutes while on duty and are required to cancel any scheduled shifts if they are sick or feeling symptomatic of any illness. We will continue to monitor updates from the CDC. We remain committed to maintaining a vibrant, safe and enjoyable atmosphere at each of our Caven Enterprises properties, and our guests’ safety will remain our top priority.”

DALLAS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE has announced that, effective immediately, in-person jail visitation has been suspended and will not resume until further notice. The DSO will offer video visitation free of charge. Legal counsel in-person visitation is still allowed.

DSO will continue its practice of not accepting Class C misdemeanors unless there are higher-level charges, and individuals will not be allowed to turn themselves in at the Dallas County Jail lobby. Sheriff Marian Brown said the DSO has “implemented enhanced intake procedures in terms of screening inmates and equipping our employees with appropriate information.”

DSO employees have access to mobile sanitation stations, and all DSO training sessions are postponed until a later date.