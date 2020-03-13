Dear friends of Resource Center:

For over 37 years, Resource Center has been the leader in providing a safe space for the LGBTQ community in North Texas. The health and safety of our community is our priority.

In the interest of the health and well-being of the communities we serve, as well as our staff, we are sending this information about our plans related to prevention of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). As an organization that knows Prevention = Treatment, and in compliance with public health mandates, we are reducing public gatherings at this time to help prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

Resource Center will modify service and program schedules and will cancel public events. This includes March Gaybingo, which is rescheduled to December 12 and our fundraiser, Toast To Life Sequins and Saddles, which is rescheduled to July 25.

Boot Scootin’ Gaybingo scheduled for March 21 will now be held on December 12 .

. Get Centered Tours scheduled for March 17 and March 24 have been cancelled.

Toast To Life Sequins & Saddles scheduled for April 4 will now be held on July 25 .

. The Financial Planning Seminar scheduled for April 8 has been postponed to a date to be determined.

Please note the following information for our five locations:

Health Campus, 2701 Reagan Street: March 16-20, Hot Meals and Food Pantry are closed. Beginning Monday, March 23, Hot Meals and the Food Pantry will be to-go service only. Case Management, Intake/Eligibility and Insurance Assistance are open. To assist clients and reduce public travel, staff will conduct eligibility and enrollment over the phone, including completing paperwork. LGBTQ Health is open. CMA meetings are suspended.

Nelson-Tebedo, 4012 Cedar Springs Road: HIV/STI testing continue by appointment only. No Thursday walk-in testing. Appointments for Gender-affirming health care and PrEP are available.

Dental Health, 9535 Forest Lane: Closed through Monday, March 30. Future schedule will be reevaluated. Clients calling with emergent needs will be directed to a doctor. Patients can utilize smartphone capability when possible (Facetime or photo). Antibiotics/pain medication will be ordered if needed and Dental will consider emergency treatment on a case-by-case basis.

Fuse and UBE, 2600 N. Stemmons Frwy, Ste. 188: Closed, effective March 13.

Community Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road: Individual counseling is open.

Effective Monday, March 16, group meetings and community programming at the Community Center will be suspended. We will continue to assess the health risks and guidance from the CDC and local authorities with the goal of restarting all programs as soon as it is safe to do so.

What Does That Mean?

All peer facilitated social and support groups held at the Community Center will be suspended including: THRIVE Support Group DFW LGBTQ Grief & Loss Support Group Straight Spouse Support Group Gender-affirming Support Group MPower Yourself Support Group Unwired: CMA-Crystal Meth Anonymous meetings held at our Health Campus Coffee Chat: Parents & Caregivers of LGBTQ Teens Support Group GENECIS Parents Support Group TWU Youth Panel Women with Pride Grupo Orgullo Hispano Youth First cancelled March 16 – 23, then re-evaluated for safe start date

All outside events and meetings scheduled from March 15 through April 3 are cancelled. Groups who have rented space at The Center will be offered a refund. Groups scheduled April 6 and beyond will be evaluated March 23. Access to our Community Center after normal business hours will be limited. The lobby is open during the day.

At all facilities, we have increased the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting for the protection of staff, clients and guests. As a community that knows how to care for one another, we ask that you help ensure the health and safety of our community with these actions:

Stay home when you are sick. Staying home when ill helps prevent the spread of infections to others.

Be aware of where new cases are located and avoid those areas.

Use good respiratory etiquette and hand hygiene. This means you should cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and put the used tissue in a waste basket. If you don’t have a tissue, cough or sneeze into your upper sleeve, not your hands.

Wash your hands often and thoroughly with soap and water for 20 seconds, or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth. Germs spread easily when a person touches something that is contaminated with germs and then touches their face.

Practice other good health habits: clean and disinfect frequently-touched surfaces at home, work and school. Get plenty of sleep, stay physically active, manage your stress, drink plenty of non-alcoholic fluids and eat nutritious food.

Do you have travel plans? Take time to read the CDC’s guidance on travel: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html

Persons who suspect they have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their county health department or closest emergency room.

Dallas County Health Department 214-819-2000

Collin County Health Department 972-548-5000

Tarrant County Health Department 817-321-4724

For additional information please visit CDC Steps to Prevent Illness

To Learn More

Contact Resource Center at 214-521-5124.

Email the Center at info@myresourcecenter.org and your message will be forwarded to the most appropriate department.

Send a Direct Message on Facebook, which is being checked regularly. We will also post updates on social media as needed.

Thank you for your patience and cooperation during this rapidly evolving situation. We will provide additional information ongoing.

