Organizers with Texas Bear Round Up 2020: A Roman Holiday, have just announced that they are canceling the event, which began yesterday in Dallas, due to concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

The decision came hours after Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins and Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson both issued public health emergency declarations.

In a statement just posted to the TBRU 2020 Facebook page organizers said:

“Dallas County has issued an emergency public health declaration with constraints on events and public gatherings over 500 people beginning at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020. To comply with this declaration, the Dallas Bears Board of Directors have made the difficult decision to cancel Texas Bear Round-Up XXV. Shortly the [host hotel, Hyatt Regency Dallas] will announce the favorable actions they are taking regarding cancellations and early-check out changes.

“We never thought we would see this situation based on previous information and knowledge. This is unchartered waters for us as a small non-profit organization. There are still many unknown details and many logistics to be worked out. It will take us weeks to sift through all the details to be able to answer the many questions you may have. We will communicate directly to registered attendees in the coming weeks.

We love and appreciate you and wish everyone health and safety. We have resolve and hope to be able to continue in the future and see you at TBRU 26.

Let us resolve to be the Bear Family that we are and support one another and uplift our community and the world at this time. As a community, we have weathered crises and injustice — let us rise to be a voice of hope, love and community. @dallasbears”