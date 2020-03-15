The city of Dallas will be opening a temporary, overnight shelter at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, 650 S. Griffin St., for those who have nowhere safe to spend the night.

According to an email from the city’s Office of Public Affairs and Outreach, the convention center shelter is intended to add bed capacity because overnight shelters have lost beds due to social distancing precautions out in place to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The shelter opens at 5 p.m., tonight (Sunday, March 15) and continue overnight sheltering operations — 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. — through the morning of Saturday, March 21.

— Tammye Nash