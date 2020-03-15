With the public health officials banning large gatherings and encouraging people to stay home and practice “social distancing” to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, many businesses are being impacted, especially small, independently-owned businesses — like restaurants.

I just received an email from GrubHub explaining the food delivery service’s efforts to help lessen the impact on these independently-owned restaurants, and wanted to share with our readers. The email reads, in part:

With dine-in down as much as 75%, local restaurants need our support more than ever. As their partner, it is Grubhub’s responsibility to step up during this difficult time. So, we are deferring commission fees for impacted independent restaurants.

Delaying our revenue will increase the restaurant’s cash flow, allowing them to pay their employees and weather this difficult situation. We are also matching all promotions run by independent restaurants with our Smart Promotions feature, to help make their investments in growth twice as effective.

To provide additional financial relief for our drivers and restaurants, we created the Grubhub Community Relief Fund. With this fund, all of your Donate the Change contributions will go to charitable organizations that support drivers and restaurants impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Just something to remember if you decide to order delivery.

— Tammye Nash