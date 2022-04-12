Activist and protest organizer Steve Atkinson announced today (Tuesday, April 12) that there will be another protest outside the Dallas Arboretum on Saturday, April 16, from 10 a.m.-noon. Atkinson and other organizers have pledged to continue regular staging protests until Arboretum and/or Dallas city officials address alleged anti-LGBT and racial discrimination at the arboretum.

A nonbinary former employee has filed suit against the arboretum — which is a private nonprofit organization but is located on city property — alleging that she was fired because of her gender identity.

Atkinson said follow the same guidelines set in the previous two protests for where to park and where to gather.

Anyone who has questions or wants more information can contact Atkinson by email at steveatk85@gmail.com or by phone call or text at 214-334-7404, or Cece Cox by email at CCox@myresourcecenter.org.

— Tammye Nash