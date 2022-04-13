In this week’s Dallas Voice, we ran a story about Carrollton Pride helping towns across North Texas stage local Pride events. How’s this for an unexpected gem of an event in Central Texas: Brownwood, Texas is set to host its first LGBTQ film festival for Pride.

Filmmaker and actor Brock Cravy contacted Dallas Voice to let us know he is the festival director for The Pride of Texas Film Fest.

Set for June 10-12, Cravy wrote, “Y’all, an LGBTQ+ film festival and Pride celebration is an absolute first for our fair hamlet of Brownwood.”

They’ll kick off the weekend by celebrating Pride Month at the 10 Mile Productions Tasting Room in the heart of downtown Brownwood. There will be food, wine and beer, drag queens, music and LGBTQ movies.

The 10 Mile Productions Tasting Room is at 401 Center Ave, Brownwood. And Brownwood is a short 140 miles southwest of Fort Worth and 80 miles southeast of Abilene. Or about 120 miles west of Waco. The most direct route is Highway 377 from Fort Worth.

— David Taffet