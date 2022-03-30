Steve Atkinson, one of the organizers of the March 19 protest outside the Dallas Arboretum, has announced there will be a second peaceful protest at the same location on Sunday, April 3, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The protests are being held in response to allegations of the Aboretum’s anti-LGBTQ employment policies and practices and alleged mistreatment of minority visitors, and organizers say the protests will continue until the discrimination haa been addressed and rectified.

Although the Arboretum is a private non-profit organization, it sits on city land and receives some taxpayer support. City statutes prohibit anti-LGBTQ discrimination.

“Dallas LGBTQ leaders worked hard to get city ordinances enacted many years ago that protect LGBTQ citizens,” Atkinson said. “We never thought we’d be dealing with this kind of discrimination at an entity operating on city-owned land 20 years after the city of Dallas enacted a comprehensive non-discrimination ordinance that includes protections based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

“We won’t back down until Dallas Arboretum announces and implements policies that ensure its workplace is free from discrimination of any type and that all employees are treated fairly and equally, which has not been happening,” he pledged.

Atkinson said Sunday’s protest will “like the last protest” two weeks ago. Participants will rally outside the main entrance gates on Garland Road, and those participating are encouraged to bring signs to be used during the protest. Participants can park in the main lot accessed by driving through the main gate, but the main lot is likely to be full by 11 a.m. Sunday. If so, participants can park in the Arboretum parking garage at 8720 Garland Road, next to Kwik Kar.

Atkinson urged everyone who can attend to do so and to register their participation on the Facebook event page for Let Equality Bloom — Protest at the Dallas Arboretum to help spread the word.

Anyone who has questions or wants more information can contact Atkinson by email at

steveatk85@gmail.com or by phone call or text at 214-334-7404, or Cece Cox by email at CCox@myresourcecenter.org.