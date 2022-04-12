Collin TFA, a higher education association that stands in solidarity with all our colleagues at the K-12 level and all those who are being illegally and/or immorally crushed by the boot of Texas politics, will rally in support of the MacArthur H.S. Gay Straight Alliance and teachers who have been suspended, punished or about to be fired for their connection to the GSA.

The rally will be held at Irving ISD headquarters, 2621 W. Airport Fwy., Irving, on Monday, April 18 at 6 p.m. during the school board meeting.

“We will gather outside at 6 p.m. with signs and rainbow gear to show solidarity for the GSA and the allied teachers and students of MacArthur High,” a press release said.

People who live within IIDS and who would like to read a prepared statement or make their own 3-minute comments at the board meeting, sign up inside the building between 6-6:15 p.m. The board meeting begins at 7 p.m. and is open to the public.

Rachel Stonecipher is a teacher and GSA sponsor who has been reassigned to the disciplinary high school and expects to be terminated at the end of the school year.

“I’m honored and humbled to join the league of teachers being thrown under the bus for meeting students where they’re at when it comes to Social and Emotional Learning — a concept to which all public school districts provide much lip service,” Stonecipher said. “The rally’s not for me. It’s for the kids left holding the bag when school administrators dispense with the teachers who actually know their students and side with an attorney who, even in 2022, can’t list the letters in ‘LGBTQ.’”

— David Taffet