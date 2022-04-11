Gearbox Entertainment Group, based in Frisco, is perhaps famously known for its signature video game series Borderlands which prominently features queer characters in its cast. Not only that, Dallas Voice profiled Dan Hewitt, Gearbox’s CCO last summer who spoke about the queer-friendly environment the company has cultivated with much credit to its founder Randy Pitchford. Pitchford and his company have also taken stances against Gov. Abbott’s legislation targeting trans youth.

Today, Pitchford is in the news for entirely different reasons – and a magical one.

Pitchford has purchased Magic Castle where the Academy of Magical Arts (AMA) calls its clubhouse. A magician himself, Pitchford is a lifelong member of the AMA. In addition to the Magic Castle and his leadership of Gearbox Entertainment, Pitchford owns Genii, the leading magazine dedicated to magicians and the magical arts that Academy of Magical Arts founder William Larsen Sr. started in 1936.

“The Magic Castle is like bedrock – the center point of magic. The people who think of the Castle as their home and the place itself seem to have magical properties that have created and inspired some of the world’s greatest entertainers,” Pitchford said in a press release. “I’m proud to be trusted to both give back to the place that made me to become the custodian of the Magic Castle and to work with its members and the Larsen family to ensure our most incredible club house grows and thrives for decades to come.”

Pitchford, is the grandnephew of the 20th century master-magician the Great Cardini.

He purchased the Magic Castle, a private club in Hollywood where guests can only be invited or accompanied by a member, from the Glover family, which owned the property since 1961. In that same year, Thomas Glover leased the building to William (Bill) Larsen Jr., Irene Larsen, and Milt Larsen, all of whom began the Magic Castle. This sale of the Magic Castle draws together two great families of the magical community—the Larsens and the Pitchfords.

“Randy’s purchase of the Magic Castle brings the heart and soul back to this institution that I have loved and devoted my life to. I know my parents would be thrilled with this news,” Erika Larsen, daughter of Magic Castle founders Bill and Irene Larsen, said in the release. “Randy’s business-acumen, long-standing commitment to magic, and his love for the Magic Castle make him the perfect owner.”

A number of magic luminaries and celebrities have performed over the years at the Magic Castle, including Orson Welles, Johnny Carson, Steve Martin and Neil Patrick Harris, who was a past president of the AMA.

The magic community came out today to celebrate Pitchford’s purchase.

“Randy Pitchford has done something extraordinary to protect our beloved Magic Castle and I could not be happier about our current situation as well as the prospects for the future. Randy really understands and appreciates my vision and the Larsen family vision and there is no one better to carry on what we started in 1963,” Magic Castle co-founder Milt Larsen stated.

Marquee magicians David Copperfield and Penn Jillette weighed in on the purchase.

“Randy’s leadership presents an incredible opportunity for the Magic Castle and its future,” Copperfield, multi-Emmy award-winning illusionist and AMA member, mentioned in the release. “Randy brings to the table an incredible passion for magic and remarkable experience in leading successful businesses. I can’t think of anyone better who can honor the Magic Castle’s history, but ensure it maintains its relevance and positions it for growth for years to come.”

“I’ve known Randy Pitchford for years, and I know he has a day job, but in my mind he’s a magician. I believe Randy’s heart is in magic. For as long as I’ve known about the Magic Castle it’s been a bit precarious. I always worried about it. Now I don’t need to. The Magic Castle, the most important gathering place for magicians is now in safe and loving hands. I’m relieved and delighted. Randy’s professionalism, love for magic, and commitment to entertaining the world are what the Magic Castle needs to propel it forward. All of the magic community is applauding Randy and excited about the new era of the Magic Castle. And maybe now I can get in without a tie because I know Randy,” Penn Jillette of the Emmy-winning legends Penn & Teller, added.

Before becoming a full-time video game developer, Randy was a professional magician in Hollywood occasionally performing at the famous Magic Castle between classes at UCLA. Pitchford is a video game industry veteran of more than 25 years and founder of the Gearbox Entertainment Company, which develops and publishes award-winning and best-selling video games through its subsidiaries, Gearbox Software and Gearbox Publishing, and produces groundbreaking film and television content.

– from staff reports