From discrimination in the Legislature to discrimination in the schools, this is what happened this year
The LGBTQ community in North Texas and beyond saw a year of extreme highs and extreme lows in 2023, as lawmakers here and around the country targeted our most vulnerable community members. But even then, our community came together to overcome, winning at the polls, in the schools and in the courts while celebrating landmark anniversaries and record-breaking efforts.
Here, in no particular order, are our top stories for 2023.
A hateful legislative session
A year of loss
Notable candidates
Discrimination in the schools
Black Tie Dinner sets records
Resource Center celebrates 40 years
Pride year-round
Paxton is impeached
The Santos saga
Guilty pleas and sentences
Retiring leaders