From discrimination in the Legislature to discrimination in the schools, this is what happened this year

The LGBTQ community in North Texas and beyond saw a year of extreme highs and extreme lows in 2023, as lawmakers here and around the country targeted our most vulnerable community members. But even then, our community came together to overcome, winning at the polls, in the schools and in the courts while celebrating landmark anniversaries and record-breaking efforts.

Here, in no particular order, are our top stories for 2023.

A hateful legislative session

A year of loss

Notable candidates

Discrimination in the schools

Black Tie Dinner sets records

Resource Center celebrates 40 years

Pride year-round

Paxton is impeached

The Santos saga

Guilty pleas and sentences

Retiring leaders