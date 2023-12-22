Oak Lawn Place groundbreaking

Resource Center celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2023 with both a major party and a major construction project.

The party, Toast to Life featuring Michael Urie as emcee, took place at the Empire Room on April 1. Then in May, Resource Center broke ground for its new senior housing facility.

The ceremonial groundbreaking took place on May 12, but work had already been done clearing land for the multi-million dollar project. Resource Center partnered with Volunteers of America and developer Matthews Southwest to design and build the project. Volunteers of America is one of the country’s largest nonprofit providers of quality, affordable housing.

The project will include an 84-unit building with amenities and open green space on a two-acre site that sits a block from Inwood Station and is about a half mile from Resource Center’s LGBTQ community center.

The overall budget for the project is $23 million, which includes public funding from state and local sources and private mortgage financing that will be paid back with rental income. In addition, money has been raised through a private capital campaign.

Rent will be based on income. Most residents are expected to be on fixed incomes.

The project is expected to be completed in 2024.

— David Taffet