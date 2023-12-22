Dr. David Lee

Two local HIV/AIDS services agencies late this year announced the impending retirement of longtime leaders.

Steven Pace

Steven Pace, president and CEO of AIN, is retiring at the end of the year. Since the retirement of Don Maison at AIDS Services Dallas, Pace has been the longest-serving head of an AIDS agency anywhere in the U.S.

Dallas County Commissioners Court recognized Pace and his four decades of work in HIV at its Dec. 5 meeting. In his resolution, County Judge Clay Jenkins wrote that Dallas County conveys “its best wishes to Steven Pace as he celebrates over 40 years of serving thousands of people with HIV and makes way toward a well-deserved retirement.”

He recognized Pace’s “unwavering commitment to the Dallas community,” and acknowledged Pace’s contribution in dispelling myths about HIV transmission.

“In 1982, Mr. Pace made history,” Jenkins wrote, “as the first clergy member to offer solace and ministerial support to the first recorded AIDS patient in Dallas, back when medical understanding of the virus was in its infancy.” And he was the first person to bring a Vietnam veteran with AIDS to the Dallas VA Hospital.

Pace has worked in HIV/AIDS service organizations for more than 42 years and has headed AIN, formerly known as AIDS Interfaith Network, for more than 27 years.

Under his leadership, AIN expanded from a small agency linking the religious community to help in the fight against HIV/AIDS to become a provider of case management, medical transportation and meals. AIN’s Daire Center provides socialization and stabilization as well as nutritional support and respite in a warm, welcoming and safe environment. And AIN helps other service providers by offering linguistic services.

For the last six years, AIN has been an AIDS Healthcare Foundation affiliate, providing medical care to its clients on premises.

“Serving people and communities and providing leadership to inspire others to serve is my personal and professional mission,” Pace said. “Supporting people with HIV has been an honor and a privilege for me. Reflecting on my time at AIN, I am filled with immense gratitude for the opportunities to provide both leadership and service through this amazing organization.”

Dr. David Lee

Uptown Physicians Group, a division of Prism Health North Texas, announced medical director Dr. David Lee will be retiring as of Jan 18.

Uptown Physicians focuses its care on the LGBTQ community with a specialty in HIV and AIDS care, STI testing and treatment, PrEP as well as general medical care.

Lee completed his residency in Internal Medicine at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, where he continued to serve as a member of the medical staff. He specialized in general Internal Medicine and HIV Medicine and is credentialed by the American Academy of HIV Medicine as an HIV Specialist. He was also named a Dallas Voice Readers Voice Award Winner for seven consecutive years.

Upon retirement, Lee plans to treat “underserved patients in countries with limited resources.” His practice will be absorbed by Dr. Taylor Schmidt, but patients may transfer to any of the other UPG physicians.

— David Taffet