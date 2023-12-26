New Years Eve at the DSO

A classical concert conducted by Maurice Cohn featuring timeless hits from Bernstein, Saint-Saens, Johnann Strauss Jr. an more. Tickets available at DallasSymphony.org.

The Grapevine Bar

Reserve your table. Ruudgurl spinning all night. First New Years Eve Bash at the new location. 2213 Butler St.

The Hidden Door

A night of celebrating the past year and welcoming in the new year. Complimentary champagne toast at midnight. DJ Rodriguez spinning.

Round-Up Saloon

The biggest NYE party in Dallas

$30 in advance via Eventbrite/$35 at the door

Balloon drop and champagne toast midnight with cash cash cash

DJ Drew spinning midnight to close

S4 New Years Eve party

Cash drop, Frietz, DJ Josh Sanders, Top 10 countdown, champagne toast at midnight

JR.’s New Years Eve party

No cover

Cash drop

Top 10 Countdown

Champagne toast at midnight

Sue Ellen’s New Years Eve party

Cash drop

Top 10 Countdown

Champagne toast at midnight

TMC New Years Eve party

9 p.m.

No cover

Cash drop

Top 10 Countdown

Champagne toast at midnight