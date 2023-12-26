New Years Eve at the DSO
A classical concert conducted by Maurice Cohn featuring timeless hits from Bernstein, Saint-Saens, Johnann Strauss Jr. an more. Tickets available at DallasSymphony.org.
The Grapevine Bar
Reserve your table. Ruudgurl spinning all night. First New Years Eve Bash at the new location. 2213 Butler St.
The Hidden Door
A night of celebrating the past year and welcoming in the new year. Complimentary champagne toast at midnight. DJ Rodriguez spinning.
Round-Up Saloon
The biggest NYE party in Dallas
$30 in advance via Eventbrite/$35 at the door
Balloon drop and champagne toast midnight with cash cash cash
DJ Drew spinning midnight to close
S4 New Years Eve party
Cash drop, Frietz, DJ Josh Sanders, Top 10 countdown, champagne toast at midnight
JR.’s New Years Eve party
No cover
Cash drop
Top 10 Countdown
Champagne toast at midnight
Sue Ellen’s New Years Eve party
Cash drop
Top 10 Countdown
Champagne toast at midnight
TMC New Years Eve party
9 p.m.
No cover
Cash drop
Top 10 Countdown
Champagne toast at midnight